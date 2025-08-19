Hưng Yên hospital set to relieve healthcare pressures

HƯNG YÊN — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Thái Bình General Hospital took place on Tuesday in Trần Lãm Ward in Hưng Yên Province. The project is among the key initiatives launched to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

The event was held in a hybrid format, connecting the main venue at Hà Nội’s National Exhibition and Fair Centre in Đông Anh District with localities nationwide.

Standing Vice Chairman of Hưng Yên People’s Committee Nguyễn Quang Hưng emphasised that the hospital project is a major investment aimed at building a high-quality healthcare facility. The hospital is expected to ease the current patient overload at the existing provincial hospital.

The new hospital will be built on a 12ha site within the provincial healthcare centre in Trần Lãm Ward. It will have an initial capacity of 1,200 beds and is designed for future expansion to 1,500 beds. The total estimated investment for the project is VNĐ2.73 trillion (approximately US$103.7 million).

The project will be carried out in two phases. Phase 1, scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2027, will focus on constructing the outpatient clinic building and technical infrastructure, with an investment of over VNĐ380 billion ($14.4 million). Phase 2, planned for 2026 to 2030, will involve the construction of the main hospital facility with 1,200 beds, requiring an investment of more than VNĐ2.35 trillion ($89.3 million).

The hospital will adopt a green and smart model based on three key pillars: a highly qualified team of medical professionals, modern infrastructure and facilities and the advanced application of information technology.

To ensure the project is completed on schedule, Hưng instructed all relevant departments to work closely together to resolve any challenges or bottlenecks. The Project Management Unit No 2 will be responsible for monitoring the construction process, ensuring adherence to timelines and maintaining quality standards.

The Department of Health and the provincial General Hospital have been tasked with developing plans to equip the facility with state-of-the-art medical technology. They will also prepare training programmes to build a skilled medical workforce capable of adopting and operating modern technologies, ensuring the hospital can deliver high-quality care immediately after completion.

Construction contractors have been directed to allocate adequate resources, including labour, machinery and advanced engineering techniques, to ensure compliance with technical, safety and design standards.

Hưng Yên Province is seeking approval from the Government and relevant ministries to designate the project as a priority investment initiative. This move aligns with national strategies for promoting science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. — VNS