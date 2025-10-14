UEH pioneers training for 3,000 CEOs

HCM CITY — The University of Economics HCM City (UEH) has launched the UEH CEO Programme, a course specifically designed for business leaders, business owners and their successors.

The programme, aimed at training 3,000 chief executive officers (CEOs) in the period 2025-2030, supports the goal of training 10,000 CEOs according to the Politburo’s Resolution No.68 on developing the private economy.

Speaking at the launching event on October 11, Prof Nguyễn Đông Phong, council chairman of UEH for the 2020-2025 period, said that as a strategic initiative of UEH, the programme is aimed at building a pool of Vietnamese entrepreneurs with management capacity, innovative thinking and international integration capabilities in the era of digital transformation and globalisation.

Amid the country’s increasingly deep economic integration and strong digital transformation, improving leadership and corporate governance capacity is a key factor for Vietnamese enterprises to develop sustainably and compete internationally, Phong said.

The programme will bring together leading domestic and international lecturers and experts, along with CEOs with extensive practical experience to create a learning environment that aligns academic programmes with practical skills, he said.

The course covers a wide range of areas such as innovation, digital transformation, finance, human resources, market analysis and sustainable development.

Dr. Đinh Công Khải, vice president of UEH, said that more than 300,000 enterprises are operating in HCM City, with half of them admitting that they lack management skills and international integration, as well as limited capacity in technology.

Many businesses have good products but fail due to the lack of CEOs with knowledge of market demand research, strategic planning, financial management and human resource management.

The programme includes a starter module and 16 intensive modules, lasting four months, held on weekends to suit the working schedules of leaders, he said.

In the pilot phase from 2025-2026, the programme is expected to train 500 CEOs.

The expansion phase from 2027-2028 will accelerate the training of 1,500 more CEOs and another 1,000 CEOs for 2029-2030 period.

Nguyễn Anh Đức, deputy director of the city’s Department of Industry and Trade, said that it is a pioneering programme, contributing to concretising the spirit of Resolution No.68 and promoting socio-economic development, especially in HCM City.

It demonstrates the role, responsibility and capacity of UEH in improving the quality of Vietnamese business leadership, Đức said. — VNS