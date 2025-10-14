Khánh Hòa-Buôn Ma Thuột Expressway's first 20km to complete before Dec 19

HÀ NỘI — Phase one of the Khánh Hòa–Buôn Ma Thuột Expressway project, spanning a total length of 117.5km, is expected to reach substantial completion by next year, with full synchronisation and public opening scheduled for 2027.

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has urged the People's Committees of Khánh Hòa and Đắk Lắk provinces to expedite construction progress to ensure timely delivery of the expressway.

According to the MoC's report, land clearance for component projects two and three, out of the three total components, has been largely completed.

The MoC has requested the two localities to continue urging and guiding investors and contractors to accelerate the construction progress of the expressway’s component projects. Priority should be given to completing the asphalt concrete sections and installing traffic safety systems, with the goal of finalising the first 20-km stretch, part of component projects one and three, by December 19 this year.

The Khánh Hòa People's Committee has instructed the project investor to develop a detailed plan for executing the remaining 11.5-km section, aiming for early completion and full operation of the entire expressway.

Additionally, the People's Committees of both provinces are tasked with directing component project investors to promptly carry out subsequent procedures, invest in traffic monitoring and management systems in accordance with regulations, and coordinate with relevant agencies to study and implement plans for rest stop development. These efforts are intended to ensure synchronised and efficient operation upon the project's completion.

Phase one of the expressway project features a four-lane design with a roadbed width of 17m. The total investment for this phase is nearly VNĐ22 trillion (approximately US$837 million).

The project is divided into three component segments: component project one spans 32km and is managed by the Khánh Hòa People's Committee, component project two covers 37.5km and is overseen by the MoC, and component project three extends 48km and is under the management of the Đắk Lắk People's Committee. — VNS