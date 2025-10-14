Gia Bình International Airport set to become regional aviation hub

HÀ NỘI — Bắc Ninh is preparing to soar onto the global aviation map as Gia Bình International Airport embarks on a massive expansion that will transform the region into a major travel and cargo hub by 2050.

Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh has approved adjustments to the airport’s planning for 2021–2030, with a long-term vision to 2050. During this period, Gia Bình Airport is expected to handle around 30 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually, operating aircraft including B747, B777, B787, A380, A350, A321 and other specialised models.

The development will feature a 3,500m x 45m northern runway and a 4,000m x 45m southern runway, positioned about 1,800m apart. Taxiways will run along both sides of the runways, complemented by a network of connecting and rapid exit taxiways to ensure smooth operations between runways, parallel taxiways and aprons.

By 2050, the airport is projected to accommodate about 50 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo annually. New taxiways will link the northern and southern runways, while a synchronised network of connecting and rapid exit taxiways will enhance operational efficiency.

The Ministry of Construction has approved approximately 1,960ha of land for the airport for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050. The airport will connect with the expressway linking Hà Nội and Hải Phòng City and an urban railway station near the passenger terminal will integrate with both the national railway network and the Hà Nội urban railway line. Detailed transport connection plans will be developed within provincial and sectoral frameworks to ensure synchronisation and meet socio-economic development needs.

The ministry has requested Hà Nội People’s Committee to coordinate with Bắc Ninh People’s Committee in completing planning and investing in road and rail links between Hà Nội and Gia Bình International Airport.

Bắc Ninh People’s Committee will review and integrate the airport’s planning into local and related plans, strictly manage airspace and construction elevation, and study solutions for electricity, water supply and drainage for surrounding areas. The province will also allocate and protect land reserves in line with the approved planning and prepare appropriate land-use plans to ensure availability for future expansion.

Coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade will review infrastructure plans for electricity, fuel and energy supply to ensure compatibility and efficient operation of Gia Bình Airport according to its planned scale.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, total investment for Gia Bình Airport is estimated at about VNĐ161,600 billion (US$6.36 billion) for 2021–2030, and about VNĐ52,700 billion ($2.07 billion) for the 2050 vision phase.

Once included in the national master plan for airport development, total investment capital required for the national network up to 2030 will reach approximately VNĐ485,472 billion ($19.1 billion), mobilised from State Budget funds, non-budgetary sources and other lawful financial resources. — VNS