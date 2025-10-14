Politics & Law
Prime Minister approves nine-day Lunar New Year holiday plan

October 14, 2025 - 07:43
A young girl with a spring peach blossom branch. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) granting public employees a nine-day Lunar New Year holiday in 2026.

The break will run from Saturday, February 14 (the 27th day of the 12th lunar month) through Sunday, February 22 (the 6th day of the 1st lunar month).

The decision was formalised in Government Office Document No 9859/VPCP-KGVX, issued on Monday.

Following the approval, the Minister of Home Affairs will notify administrative agencies, public service units, political and socio-political organisations, enterprises, and workers of the holiday schedule.

Agencies and units are expected to arrange on-duty staff appropriately to ensure uninterrupted public services during the holiday period.

In addition, ministries, agencies, and localities are tasked with developing specific plans to encourage enterprises, organisations, and individuals to actively promote production, business, and socio-economic activities. These efforts aim to ensure stable supply and demand of goods and services, maintain price and market stability, and contribute to economic growth while minimising waste before, during, and after the Lunar New Year.

On October 1, MoHA submitted Document No 8764/BNV-CVL to the Prime Minister, proposing the holiday schedule for the upcoming Lunar New Year and National Day in 2026.

According to the proposal, the Lunar New Year holiday for the Year of the Horse will span nine consecutive days. This includes five statutory days off under the Labour Code and four weekend days.

For National Day, MoHA recommends that public employees take leave on Tuesday, September 1, and Wednesday, September 2, 2026. To accommodate this, the working day on Monday, August 31, 2026, would be exchanged with the usual rest day on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

As a result, public employees will enjoy a five-day break for the National Day holiday in 2026, spanning from Saturday, August 29, to Wednesday, September 2. This includes two official National Day holiday days, two weekend days, and one additional day off through a workday exchange arrangement. — VNS

 

