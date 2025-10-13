Việt Nam–Russia cooperation in education and publishing: Shaping the future together

HÀ NỘI – The recent visit by a delegation from the Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) to the Russian Federation – highlighted by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) – went far beyond a routine professional exchange. It represents a strategic and meaningful move by VEPH to continue the long-standing friendship between the two nations, while opening a new chapter of promising collaboration with Russian partners.

Building on a legacy of friendship

For decades, Việt Nam and Russia have nurtured a close and trusting partnership – one that has become a treasured asset for both countries. Education has always been a vital bridge in that relationship, playing a key role in training generations of leaders, experts and intellectuals.

By forming new partnerships with Russian institutions such as MGIMO and Lomonosov Moscow State University (MGU), VEPH – Việt Nam’s leading educational publisher – is extending this legacy with fresh energy and vision. These initiatives not only honour the past but also reflect a forward-looking approach that draws on shared history to drive progress in today’s fast-changing world.

Translating policy into action

The MoU, along with in-depth discussions on specific areas of cooperation, stand as tangible examples of the effective implementation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s 13th National Congress Resolution, which emphasises proactive and comprehensive international integration. They also contribute to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the Russian Federation.

The areas of cooperation – from curriculum development and publishing exchanges to digital library collaboration – are all aimed at enhancing the quality of human resources and reinforcing the nation’s cultural and educational strengths. These are essential pillars for sustainable development, as outlined in the Resolution of the 9th Plenum of the CPV’s 11th Central Committee, which focuses on building and nurturing Vietnamese culture and people.

Furthermore, the emphasis on youth and students – the future leaders of both nations – through publishing projects and training programmes represents a strategic, long-term investment in the foundation of bilateral relations. This also aligns with Việt Nam’s policy of strengthening the Vietnamese community abroad and promoting Vietnamese culture globally.

A forward-thinking model of cooperation

More than just a signing ceremony, the trip embodies a comprehensive approach that connects every stage of the academic process – from research and teaching to publishing and distribution.

The areas of cooperation discussed, particularly in developing digital learning materials and linking digital libraries, align with the trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Government’s push for digital transformation in education. This transforms traditional cooperation into a modern, practical force that meets the demands of the new era.

The VEPH delegation’s visit to Russia has thus gone beyond cultural exchange. It stands as a well-prepared, strategic step that showcases the initiative and creativity of Việt Nam’s education sector. Through such meaningful actions, educational and publishing cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia is not only maintained but also revitalised, contributing to national development and defence, as well as Việt Nam’s growing presence on the global stage.-VNS