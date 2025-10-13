Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Quảng Ngãi shaken by 3.6-magnitude earthquake

October 13, 2025 - 10:05
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Măng Bút Commune, Quảng Ngãi Province, early Monday, causing no damage, according to the national earthquake monitoring centre.

  

Site of recent consecutive earthquakes in Quảng Ngãi Province. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn

QUẢNG NGÃI — An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter struck Măng Bút Commune in Quảng Ngãi Province early on Monday, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre in the Institute of Earth Sciences, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology reported.

The tremor occurred at 3:28am at a depth of around 8.1km. It was classified as posing a level-zero disaster risk, meaning it caused no significant damage.

This is the latest in a series of quakes recorded in the area over recent days. On October 6, a stronger earthquake of magnitude 4.9 also hit Măng Bút, carrying a level-one disaster risk. Several smaller tremors were detected between October 5 and 6.

According to Nguyễn Xuân Anh, Director of the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre, the recent quakes are induced earthquakes, likely linked to human activity or changes in underground water pressure.

Since 2021, hundreds of earthquakes have been recorded in Quảng Ngãi and neighbouring areas that previously belonged to former Kon Tum Province, especially around the former Kon Plông District. The most powerful in recent years was a magnitude 5.0 quake that struck on July 28, 2024.

Anh said that initial studies indicated earthquake activity in the former Kon Tum Province was likely to continue, although the magnitude would probably not exceed 5.5. 

He said more detailed research was needed to better understand and monitor seismic activity in the region. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

PM orders swift recovery of storm-hit schools

The storm caused severe human and material losses across the northern and north-central regions, leaving hundreds of schools damaged. Many textbooks, teaching aids, and learning materials were swept away or destroyed, disrupting teaching and learning in affected areas.
Society

Hope above the water

As Bắc Ninh faces one of its worst floods, solidarity becomes the lifeline, drones deliver aid, soldiers reinforce dykes, and villagers share what little they have to help one another.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom