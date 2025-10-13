Quảng Ngãi shaken by 3.6-magnitude earthquake

QUẢNG NGÃI — An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter struck Măng Bút Commune in Quảng Ngãi Province early on Monday, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre in the Institute of Earth Sciences, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology reported.

The tremor occurred at 3:28am at a depth of around 8.1km. It was classified as posing a level-zero disaster risk, meaning it caused no significant damage.

This is the latest in a series of quakes recorded in the area over recent days. On October 6, a stronger earthquake of magnitude 4.9 also hit Măng Bút, carrying a level-one disaster risk. Several smaller tremors were detected between October 5 and 6.

According to Nguyễn Xuân Anh, Director of the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre, the recent quakes are induced earthquakes, likely linked to human activity or changes in underground water pressure.

Since 2021, hundreds of earthquakes have been recorded in Quảng Ngãi and neighbouring areas that previously belonged to former Kon Tum Province, especially around the former Kon Plông District. The most powerful in recent years was a magnitude 5.0 quake that struck on July 28, 2024.

Anh said that initial studies indicated earthquake activity in the former Kon Tum Province was likely to continue, although the magnitude would probably not exceed 5.5.

He said more detailed research was needed to better understand and monitor seismic activity in the region. — VNS