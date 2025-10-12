Politics & Law
Home Society

Hope above the water

October 12, 2025 - 19:28
As Bắc Ninh faces one of its worst floods, solidarity becomes the lifeline, drones deliver aid, soldiers reinforce dykes, and villagers share what little they have to help one another.

Society

Division 304 assists residents in overcoming flood damage

Colonel Đinh Khắc Hùng, Commander of Division 304, directed his forces to maintain close coordination with local Party committees, authorities, police and militia units to thoroughly inspect residential areas and take proactive measures to respond to evolving situations.
Society

Vietnamese women honoured for charity and community service

Delegates at the fifth Patriotic Emulation Congress of the Việt Nam Women’s Union expressed pride and their commitment to continue striving in patriotic emulation campaigns and contribute to glorifying the tradition of "Heroic, Indomitable, Loyal and Capable" Vietnamese women.

