Hope above the water

Only when we deeply connect with children, listen and give them trust, will they learn how to live positively and protect themselves in cyberspace. Together we will build a safe, secure, humane and happy cyberspace environment for the young generation of Việt Nam.
Doctors at Bình Dân Hospital in HCM City have successfully performed a fully robotic radical nephrectomy to remove a large kidney tumour, with a tumour thrombus extending 76mm into the inferior vena cava (IVC), from a 48-year-old male patient.
Students at HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) were inspired on Friday (October 10) as they attended a special talk by Professor Serge Haroche, the 2012 Nobel Laureate in Physics, who shared insights from his groundbreaking research in quantum physics.
Colonel Đinh Khắc Hùng, Commander of Division 304, directed his forces to maintain close coordination with local Party committees, authorities, police and militia units to thoroughly inspect residential areas and take proactive measures to respond to evolving situations.
FDI attraction recorded particularly positive results, with 15 newly licensed projects totalling US$213.3 million, accounting for 27.3 per cent of the new investment projects and 48.1 per cent of their combined capital.
Delegates at the fifth Patriotic Emulation Congress of the Việt Nam Women’s Union expressed pride and their commitment to continue striving in patriotic emulation campaigns and contribute to glorifying the tradition of "Heroic, Indomitable, Loyal and Capable" Vietnamese women.