HCM CITY — Students at HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) were inspired on Friday (October 10) as they attended a special talk by Professor Serge Haroche, the 2012 Nobel Laureate in Physics, who shared insights from his groundbreaking research in quantum physics.

Speaking at the event, Vice president of HCMUT Phạm Trần Vũ said the university is deeply honored to welcome Prof. Serge Haroche – an outstanding physicist who has made pioneering contributions to quantum physics.

Today’s event presents a valuable opportunity for the academic community, especially the university’s students, to interact directly with one of the world’s leading scientists.

“Professor Haroche’s work not only opens new directions in modern science, but also inspires the younger generation – those who are nurturing a passion for exploration, innovation, and contributing to the advancement of human knowledge.”

The iuniversity aims to become a leading center for education and research in the region, where knowledge, innovation, and global connections converge, he said.

“We are confident that this meeting will open up many opportunities for meaningful cooperation, further advancing the development of science and education between Vietnam and France.”

During the talk, Prof. Haroche shared insights into the evolution of photonics and quantum technology — from foundational principles to emerging research trends — and discussed their vast potential applications in science and daily life.

His presentation offered valuable perspectives on the opportunities and challenges facing Việt Nam’s research community as it seeks to advance in this cutting-edge field.

Born in 1944, Prof. Haroche is a French theoretical physicist and honorary professor at the Collège de France.

He is a member of the French Academy of Sciences, the US National Academy of Sciences, and several other prestigious institutions.

In 2012, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, together with David J. Wineland, for developing groundbreaking methods to observe and control individual particles of light and matter at the quantum level — laying the foundation for quantum computing and modern technologies.

His achievements have reshaped how scientists explore the microscopic world and inspired generations of young researchers worldwide.

Prof. Haroche has received numerous other honors, including the Humboldt Prize (1992), the Einstein Prize (2009), and the Grand Prix de l’Académie des Sciences (2009).

Quantum technology has been identified as one of six key research directions of HCMUT in the coming years, as the university aims to align with global scientific and technological developments.

The initiative focuses on cultivating high-quality human resources in quantum physics and engineering, building interdisciplinary research teams, promoting international collaboration, and fostering a local ecosystem for quantum research and applications.

Etienne Ranaivoson, Consul General of France in HCM City, said science is a powerful catalyst for international exchange and for sharing common values such as excellence, integrity, openness, and the ability to create social and economic value.

“There can be no peace without science.”

Serge Haroche is a vital link in the brilliant chain of French Nobel Laureates in Physics, representing our country’s excellence in exploring the fundamental questions of the universe – from the infinitely small to the infinitely large, he said.

He said the high-quality engineer trainingprogramme of Vietnam (PFIEV) is not only an engineering training programme. It is also a symbol of Franco – Vietnamese friendship, a driving force for economic and technological development, and a source of inspiration for future innovation.

“I hope that Professor Haroche’s insights, vision, and unique experiences will be a precious source of inspiration for your own journeys.”

The talk attracted lecturers and students from universities across HCM City, as well as high school students awarded the Odon-Vallet scholarships.

Through this rare encounter with a world-renowned physicist, HCMUT reaffirmed its commitment to advancing frontier science and nurturing the next generation of Vietnamese researchers. — VNS