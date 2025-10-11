Nghệ An attracts nearly $870 million in FDI over nine months

NGHỆ AN — The central province of Nghệ An saw US$869.1 million in newly registered and additional foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first nine months of this year, a relatively encouraging result given the challenging economic context, ongoing adjustments in the province’s two-tier local administration system, and recent impacts from natural disasters.

The provincial People’s Committee reported that over the period, Nghệ An approved investment policies and granted registration certificates for 55 projects with a total capital of over VNĐ11.27 trillion ($427.7 million) during the first nine months of this year. In addition, 147 projects had their investment adjusted, including 42 that increased capital by about VNĐ22.56 trillion.

FDI attraction recorded particularly positive results, with 15 newly licensed projects totalling $213.3 million, accounting for 27.3 per cent of the new projects and 48.1 per cent of their combined capital. Meanwhile, 14 existing FDI projects raised their capital by $655.8 million.

Several large-scale projects licensed in recent years are helping transform Nghệ An’s economic landscape. Notable examples include the VSIP Nghệ An III Industrial Park ($52.5 million), the VSIP Nghệ An – Casa Bonita residential project ($88.84 million), and the Sunny (Việt Nam) smart optical technology manufacturing project in WHA Industrial Park ($11 million).

Many projects have also significantly increased their investment capital, such as Fu Wing Interconnect Technology Co., Ltd, which added $150 million; the Galax waste-to-energy plant, which raised its capital by almost VNĐ2.93 trillion; and the Andromeda footwear factory, which recorded an additional $32 million.

The province’s achievements are supported by the planned expansion of the Southeast Economic Zone to 80,000 hectares this year, including 15,000 hectares dedicated to industrial development. This extensive clean land area enables the province to meet the requirements of large-scale projects, especially those in high-tech and supporting industries.

Nghệ An is also investing heavily in infrastructure, including upgrading Cửa Lò Port, expanding Vinh International Airport, and improving its road and railway networks, alongside developing a modern logistics system to enhance connectivity with regional and international destinations.

The province is pushing ahead with bettering its investment environment and boosting administrative reforms through “on-site one-stop” and “single-window” models, aimed at shortening processing times and increasing transparency through digital transformation. Authorities also pledge full legal and procedural support for investors throughout all project stages—from surveying and implementation to operation.

Between 2025 and 2030, Nghệ An plans to establish 8 to 10 new industrial parks with a total area of 2,800–3,000 hectares, targeting $5–6 billion in FDI, focusing on high-tech, green, and environmentally friendly industries. — VNS