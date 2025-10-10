Volunteers use agricultural drones to aid isolated hamlets in Bắc Ninh Province

BẮC NINH - A group of volunteers from across the country brought agricultural drones to flood-hit Bắc Ninh Province to help transport food and essential supplies to residents in isolated communes.

Nguyễn Đình Hương, Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Hoàng Vân Commune, Bắc Ninh Province, said that 10 hamlets with around 4,000 people in the commune remain cut off. With waterways unable to reach many flooded areas, using drones to deliver food and supplies has proven highly effective and timely.

Each agricultural drone can carry up to 50 kilograms of goods per flight. A flycam is first sent to scout and identify the locations of residents in need, after which the drones deliver and drop essential supplies directly to those spots. VNS