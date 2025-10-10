Record floods spark urgent dyke safety order in the north

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on Friday issued an urgent directive to ensure the safety of dyke systems as record-breaking floods continue to threaten areas along the Cầu, Thương, and Cà Lồ rivers.

The directive was sent to the People’s Committees of Hà Nội, Thái Nguyên and Bắc Ninh provinces, urging them to stay vigilant and take immediate action to prevent dyke failures. Local authorities were asked to mobilise all available resources to strengthen inspections, patrols, and monitoring, as well as promptly addressing any incidents that may arise.

Northern localities were also told to maintain response forces on standby and prepare sufficient materials, machinery, and equipment for dyke protection. Forced pumping operations to drain floodwaters into rivers are only permitted under approved procedures, ensuring that flood protection standards are not compromised.

According to the ministry, torrential rains following storm No 11 (or Typhoon Matmo) caused historic flooding across northern river systems, surpassing previous records.

Water levels on the Cầu River rose to 29.9m at Gia Bảy on Wednesday, 1.09m higher than the 2024 record, and reached 9.98m at Phúc Lộc Phương on Thursday, exceeding the previous peak by 0.58m.

On the Thương River, the flood peak at Hữu Lũng hit 24.31m, 1.77m higher than the 1986 record, while Phủ Lạng Thương recorded 7.6m, slightly above the 1986 peak.

Meanwhile, on the Cà Lồ River, the water level at Mạnh Tân early on Friday climbed to 9.75m, surpassing the 2024 record by 0.41m.

Forty-three incidents have threatened the dyke system’s flood defences. Key sections, including the Chã, Hà Châu, and Thái Nguyên City dykes, along with parts of the Cầu, Thương, and Cà Lồ dykes, have been reinforced over about 20km to prevent overflow.

The ministry warned that floodwaters remain dangerously high, with levels at 9.91m on the Cầu River, 7.5m on the Thương River, and 9.73m on the Cà Lồ River as of 8am on Friday.

Officials said that although levels are beginning to stabilise, they are receding very slowly. — VNS