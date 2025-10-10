Project of Italian Cooperation – COOPMEC launched

JAKARTA – The Steering Committee of the initiative 'Cooperation Mechanism for the Competitive Development of Aquaculture and Small-Scale Fisheries in ASEAN – COOPMEC' held its first meeting on October 9, 2025, marking the official launch of the first Italian Cooperation project within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), under the Italy-ASEAN Development Partnership.

The initiative, financed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), has a total budget of approximately $3.5 million and it will be implemented by CIHEAM Bari.

The event, hosted at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, was attended by Ambassador of Italy in Jakarta, Roberto Colaminè; Head of Development Cooperation at AICS Hà Nội, Margherita Lulli, and Fisheries and Aquaculture Expert at CIHEAM Bari, Roberto Ugolini.

“Italy is proud to walk alongside ASEAN countries in the COOPMEC project, said ambassador Colaminè.

"This project, conducted by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and implemented by the CIHEAM Bari, will deliver tangible results, making fisheries and aquaculture more competitive, sustainable, inclusive. and resilient.”

The fisheries sector remains vital for food security, economic development and the livelihoods of communities across ASEAN countries. The COOPMEC initiative aims to strengthen the competitiveness of aquaculture and small-scale fisheries in the region through the sustainable management of environmental resources, harmonisation of best production practices and development sector certification systems.

Head of Development Cooperation at AICS Hà Nội, Margherita Lulli, said: “Through COOPMEC, the partnership demonstrates its effectiveness in addressing global challenges with tangible solutions.

"The sustainable use of natural resources such as fisheries, the promotion of income-generating opportunities, and climate resilience are priority areas of our engagement in Southeast Asia.”

The project will be implemented by CIHEAM Bari, an international organisation with long-standing experience in fisheries and aquaculture and a historic partner of Italian Cooperation.

Biagio Di Terlizzi, Director of CIHEAM Bari, said: “In line with ASEAN priorities, COOPMEC leverages the expertise of Italy and CIHEAM Bari to respond to the needs of the sector, promoting sustainability, innovation and inclusiveness.

"The initiative aims to generate lasting benefits for local communities and to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties between Italy and ASEAN.”

Key activities of COOPMEC include a pilot project in Việt Nam and technical training in Italy for professionals working in the aquaculture sector. VNS