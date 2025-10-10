Hà Nội’s unceasing 71-year journey of integration, development since liberation

HÀ NỘI — The 10th of October 1954 marks a milestone in Vietnamese history as the capital city of Hà Nội was officially liberated.

Amidst the jubilant flutter of flags and flowers, victorious troops marched into the city, ending nine arduous years of resistance against French forces.

This historic event not only symbolised the nation’s hard-won independence but also opened a new era for Hà Nội – one of construction, renewal, integration, and development.

Seventy-one years later, Hà Nội has undergone significant transformation, becoming the nation’s leading centre for politics, economy, and culture, while confirming its key role in Việt Nam ’s path toward reform and international integration.

Driving force of national economy

For more than seven decades, particularly during the country’s reform period, Hanoi has remained one of Việt Nam's leading economic growth poles. With a strong and diversified economy, the capital continues to make a significant contribution to the national GDP and budget, affirming its role as a financial, commercial, service, and high-tech industrial hub.

Between 2021 and 2025, Hà Nội's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is projected to grow by an average of 6.57 per cent per year, 1.1 times higher than the national rate. The city’s economy is estimated to reach US$63 billion, 1.42 times that of 2020, accounting for 41.5 per cent of the Red River Delta region’s output and 12.6 per cent of the national total. Per capita GRDP is expected to reach $7,200 annually, reflecting a continued shift towards a more modern, service-oriented economic structure.

In the third quarter of 2025, Hà Nội’s GRDP growth rate reached 8.85 per cent, well above the same period last year. Agricultural production rose by more than 3 per cent annually, with agricultural and forestry exports surpassing $2 billion.

Hanoi continues to attract robust domestic and foreign investment, with tens of thousands of new enterprises established each year. Major multinational corporations, high-tech hubs, and research centres have taken root, shaping a modern and globally connected economic landscape.

As of the second quarter of 2025, cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) reached approximately $61.5 billion, with 7,710 active projects, maintaining the capital’s position among the country’s top FDI destinations. In the first eight months alone, the city drew $3.82 billion in FDI, 1.6 times higher than the same period last year.

Beyond economic strength, Hà Nội is leading the way in digital transformation, green growth, circular economy, and knowledge-based industries – key drivers of sustainable development in alignment with global trends.

Preserving heritage, fostering cultural and social creativity

If the economy is Hà Nội’s engine, then culture is its soul. With over a millennium of history, the city is the cradle of Vietnamese heritage and a national centre for education, science, and technology.

Often described as a “living museum” of Vietnamese culture, Hanoi bears witness to centuries of evolution – every street, temple, and stone tells a story of resilience and renewal. As both the political and cultural heart of the nation, the capital carries the mission of safeguarding, celebrating, and promoting the country’s cultural identity.

In recent years, the city has implemented extensive programmes to preserve and revitalise key heritage sites, from the Old Quarter and the Temple of Literature complex to the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long – a UNESCO World Heritage site.

According to the draft political report for the upcoming 18th congress of the Hanoi Party Committee (2025–2030 term), the city has allocated over VNĐ5.17 trillion ($196.09 million) from the state budget for cultural and sports initiatives, and an additional VNĐ1.7 trillion for heritage restoration, museum upgrades, and cultural infrastructure. Nearly 200 historical and cultural relics have been restored in the past five years, bringing the city’s total to nearly 6,000 recognised sites.

Cultural vibrancy also extends into modern life: over 3,000 artistic and cultural events were organised in the 2020–2025 period, reflecting Hà Nội's vision of making culture accessible to all communities.

The city’s recognition as a UNESCO Creative City in Design (2019) further affirms its global role in blending tradition with innovation – positioning culture not merely as heritage, but as a form of soft power for sustainable development and international influence.

A leading destination in Asia

Home to an exceptional blend of heritage, architecture, and landscapes, from the Old Quarter and Hoàn Kiếm Lake to traditional craft villages and French colonial landmarks, Hà Nội stands as one of Asia’s most captivating tourist destinations.

For consecutive years, the capital has been honoured as Asia’s leading city destination, as well as one of the world’s top urban getaways. Alongside heritage and festival tourism, Hà Nội is now developing creative, green, and community-based tourism experiences that reflect global travel trends.

At the 2023 World Travel Awards (Asia and Oceania) held in HCM City, Hà Nội proudly won three major categories: Asia’s Leading City Destination 2023, Asia’s Leading City Break Destination 2023, and Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board.

In the first nine months of 2025, Hà Nội welcomed 26.07 million visitors, a 23.8 per cent increase from the same period in 2024, including 5.54 million international arrivals. These figures affirm its stature as Việt Nam’s premier destination.

With world-class hotels, modern convention centres, and smart urban services, the city continues to enhance its image as a safe, friendly, and vibrant destination for travellers from across the globe.

Embracing global integration: Towards a modern and civilised capital

Beyond national development, Hà Nội has established itself as Việt Nam’s gateway to the world. The city has successfully hosted major international events such as the SEA Games, the DPRK–US Summit, the UN Vesak Celebrations, and the IPU-132 Assembly, among others.

Later this month, on October 25 and 26, it will host the United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime Signing Ceremony – an opportunity to showcase the capital’s thousand-year heritage to international friends.

The city also maintains sister-city relationships and cooperation agreements with numerous capitals and major cities worldwide, facilitating the exchange of expertise in urban management, culture, education, and technology. These partnerships not only elevate Hà Nội’s profile but also enhance Vietnam’s global standing.

Seventy-one years since its liberation, the capital now embodies a heroic history and a spirit of reform, integration, innovation, and development. Its achievements in economic growth, culture, tourism, and international cooperation reflect the collective determination and creativity of its leadership and people.

Chairman of the municipal Party Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh said: “With a strong foundation, political will, and the unity of our people, Hà Nội will continue to advance as a modern, civilised, and happy capital rich in identity, where progress is measured not only in numbers, but in the quality of life and the well-being of its citizens.”

Today, as Hà Nội celebrates its 71st liberation day, it shines not only as a historic capital but as a beacon of progress, innovation, and global integration, continuing its journey to shape a brighter future. — VNA/VNS