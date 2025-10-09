Việt Nam witnesses shift from knowledge-based education to developing learners' competencies

HÀ NỘI — Over the past five years, the general education system has shifted from knowledge-based education to developing learners' competencies, according to the Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn.

The Secretary of the Ministry’s Party Committee made the statement on Thursday, discussing the remarkable achievements in education and training at a press conference on preparations for the first Congress of the Government’s Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 tenure.

He said that education and training are oriented as a strategic breakthrough and a top national policy for the country’s development, with the important task of developing human resources, training skilled personnel, and fostering talents to serve the cause of industrialisation, modernisation, and national development.

Aware of this important responsibility, the sector has strived diligently to complete its tasks and achieve remarkable results. The scale of the education system has increased significantly, including the number of learners and educational institutions, learning opportunities, teaching staff, and infrastructure systems.

In the period, Việt Nam has consistently ranked among the top 10 countries with the best results in international competitions worldwide, with some teams even placing in the Top 5 or Top 3, he stressed.

Additionally, higher education has also made strong progress. Many universities have appeared in prestigious global rankings; numerous new training programmes have been introduced, especially in technology and engineering. Currently, the proportion of students studying technology, engineering in emerging fields has exceeded 30 per cent. The quality of teacher training and university infrastructure has also improved.

Another highlight of the tenure is institutional matters. Many policies have been developed, notably the Teachers’ Law, which was approved by the National Assembly and will take effect from early 2026, aiming to develop the teaching workforce. Other laws, such as the Higher Education Law, Vocational Education Law, and Education Law, are also being amended and finalised for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and approval at the upcoming October session, stated Sơn. — VNA/VNS