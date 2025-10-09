Politics & Law
Home Society

Nearly 84,000 houses remain flooded across northern Việt Nam

October 09, 2025 - 15:20
This is a sharp drop from the previous days when more than 220,000 houses were flooded, according to the Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention.
The water level on Cầu River continues to rise as of October 9 afternoon, affecting numerous households in Hợp Thịnh Ward of Bắc Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 84,000 houses across the northern region remain submerged in historic floodwaters caused by Typhoon Matmo (Storm No.11) as of Thursday morning, a sharp drop from the more than 220,000 homes affected in previous days.

According to the Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention (Ministry of Agriculture and Environment), Thái Nguyên Province remains the hardest-hit province with over 70,000 flooded houses, followed by Bắc Ninh Province with more than 11,000, Lạng Sơn with about 2,500, and a few dozen in Cao Bằng Province

Many national highways, provincial roads and rural routes remain under water or cut off, disrupting traffic, while train services on the Hà Nội–Đồng Đăng line have been suspended.

More than 210,000 households are still without electricity, with restoration efforts ongoing.

Although rainfall has eased across the North, river levels remain high. As of 5am, the Cầu River running across Thái Nguyên, Hà Nội, and Bắc Ninh stood 0.7-1.8m above the highest alarm level (Level 3), while the Thương River in Lạng Sơn and Bắc Ninh rose above historic flood levels recorded back in 1986.

The Cà Lồ River in Hà Nội was 1.28m above the Level-3 alarm, while the Đáy River in Ninh Bình Province measured slightly below. Over the next day, water levels on most rivers are expected to recede, except the Cầu River at Đáp Cầu Ward in Bắc Ninh, which is forecast to peak by Thursday afternoon.

Thursday’s data also showed that the consecutive impacts of typhoons Bualoi and Matmo have caused 76 dike incidents across the cities and provinces of Thái Nguyên, Phú Thọ, Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Thái Bình, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị.

Currently, 28 hydropower reservoirs in the northern region are discharging water through spillways at rates of 100 cubic metres per second or higher. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

PM urges joint effort to build drug-free communities

Chairing a national online conference on Thursday to implement the National Target Programme on Drug Prevention and Control until 2030, the PM said the campaign must become a long-term, collective effort involving every level of administration and every citizen.
Society

New perspectives on pneumococcal disease prevention in children: integrating clinical data, real-world practice, and expert recommendations

MSD ( Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada), in collaboration with the National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals (NICVB), organised a series of international scientific symposia under the theme “New Perspectives on Pneumococcal Disease Prevention in Children: Integrating Clinical Data, Real‑World Practice, and Expert Recommendations.”
Society

Việt Nam Education Publishing House wins prestigious digital transformation award

The Việt Nam Education Publishing House (VEPH) was honoured with the Outstanding Digital Transformation Enterprise and Public Institution award at the Việt Nam Digital Transformation Awards 2025. This prestigious award honours organisations that have effectively integrated digital technology to transform their management and operational models with significant efficiency.
Society

Sleepless nights

Floods swept through northern Việt Nam, submerging homes, breaching a hydropower dam, leaving residents stranded on rooftops and medical staff battling to protect patients. At least three lives have been lost, with more still missing, as thousands of people call for urgent help.

