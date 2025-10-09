 Vietnamese students shine at International Mathematics and Science Olympiad in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — The Vietnamese student team has claimed numerous medals at the 22nd International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO), held in Malaysia from October 5-9.

The delegation comprised 24 students, with 12 competing in mathematics and 12 in science, most of whom are in Grade 6.

In mathematics, Chung Minh Tiến of Archimedes Secondary School, Nguyễn Nhật Minh of Newton Secondary School, and Nguyễn Quang Vinh of Pascal Secondary School won gold medals. The remaining members of the mathematics team secured seven silver and two bronze medals.

In science, two students – Trương Đức Minh Khôi of Delta Global School and Vũ Đức Huy of Newton Secondary School – grabbed gold medals, while the rest of the team received eight silver and two bronze medals.

This year's IMSO was held at Al-Bukhary International University in Kedah, attracting 400 students from 23 teams. The mathematics contest covered five topics, including arithmetic, geometry, data and measurement, probability and statistics, and recreational mathematics. The science competition spanned 16 subjects, from human health to energy sources and the Solar System. English was the official language of the contest.

IMSO is an annual competition for students aged 13 and under, designed to promote intellectual ability and interest in STEM fields. The contest was initiated by the Indonesian Ministry of National Education in 2003 under the name AMSO – the ASEAN Mathematics and Science Olympiad – and Việt Nam has participated since 2014.

Last year, the 21st IMSO took place in Wenzhou, China, attracting nearly 300 students from 18 countries. The Vietnamese team placed second after Singapore, with all students winning awards, including nine gold medals. The 2026 IMSO is scheduled to be held in Indonesia. — VNA/VNS