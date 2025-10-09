HCM CITY — MSD ( Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada), in collaboration with the National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals (NICVB), organised a series of international scientific symposia under the theme “New Perspectives on Pneumococcal Disease Prevention in Children: Integrating Clinical Data, Real‑World Practice, and Expert Recommendations.”

The events took place in HCM City and Hà Nội, in both in-person and virtual formats, attracting more than 3,000 experts and healthcare professionals from public and private immunisation systems. This scientific forum aimed to update the latest biomedical evidence, share real-world experiences, and provide professional recommendations on the prevention of pneumococcal - one of the leading causes of serious illness and death in children.

Assoc. Prof. MD. PhD. Nguyễn Vũ Trung, president of Pasteur Institution at HCM City, commented: “Infants under one year have immature immune systems, while maternally derived antibodies wane rapidly after six months. The period between six to 12 months is particularly high-risk, when children are vulnerable to invasive and dangerous pneumococcal diseases, especially those caused by highly virulent serotypes such as 3, 22F, and 33F.”

ST3 is a persistent serotype despite the introduction of multiple vaccines previously. The mortality rate of ST3 can reach up to 47 per cent, leading to severe conditions such as empyema, sepsis, cardiac complications, and meningitis. In addition, serotypes 22F and 33F have also been associated with high 30‑day mortality rates.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Health approved MSD’s next-generation 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine for both children and adults. The introduction of this vaccine helps expand access for Vietnamese people to an advanced preventive solution, offering early protection, especially for children under one year old.

Presenting at the conference, Dr. George G. Zhanel, Professor and Associate head-department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Director-Canadian Antimicrobial Resistance Alliance Max Rady College of Medicine, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba Winnipeg, Canada, said: “In children, WHO recommends evaluating not only the number of serotypes but also the vaccine’s immunogenicity, particularly where reliable evidence in children shows antibody concentrations may decline as additional serotypes are included. MSD’s 15‑valent pneumococcal vaccine is appropriate for preterm infants, a finding supported by multiple studies and by widespread use in more than 47 regions worldwide.”

Assoc. Prof. MD. PhD. Phạm Quang Thái, deputy head of Department of Infectious Disease Control, National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, also emphasised the importance of continuously updating professional recommendations based on the latest evidence for the prevention of pneumococcal disease in children.

The policy context also demonstrates strong consensus. Resolution No. 72‑NQ/TW, dated September 9, 2025, of the Political Bureau on “breakthrough measures to strengthen protection, care, and improvement of public health”, emphasises the orientation of “shifting the focus from treatment to prevention,” with preventive healthcare and primary healthcare as the foundation.

General Secretary Tô Lâm has repeatedly affirmed the goal of building “a healthcare system responsive to the needs of the people, ensuring equitable and high-quality access for all.”

Dr Phan Trọng Giáo, medical director of MSD Vietnam, stated: “Việt Nam is advancing policies to protect and improve public health, with a particular focus on children, who are among the most vulnerable. After nearly 30 years partnering with Việt Nam’s healthcare sector, MSD remains committed to its mission of applying cutting‑edge science to save and enhance millions of lives. With a comprehensive vaccine portfolio and close collaboration with healthcare experts, we are confident in our ability to work together to protect the community against vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Through this series of in‑depth scientific symposia, MSD and its strategic partners in the health sector reaffirm their commitment to support Việt Nam’s efforts to strengthen disease prevention and improve public health. The events delivered not only up‑to‑date scientific evidence but also provided a platform connecting domestic and international experts to promote advanced solutions that help protect future generations from the burden of pneumococcal disease. — VNS