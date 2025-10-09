Việt Nam, Laos strengthen cooperation to enhance education quality

VIENTIANE — A training course on “Self-assessment of primary school quality” for education managers and teachers from the Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos opened on the morning of October 9 in Vientiane.

The hybrid event brought together officials, staff, and educators from both Việt Nam and Laos.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Huỳnh Văn Chương, Director of the Education Quality Management Agency under the Ministry of Education and Training, said the plan on capacity enhancement for the education quality management system for the 2021–2030 period focuses on two key objectives: enhancing the capabilities of Lao officials and teachers in self-assessing primary school education quality, and supporting them to meet the requirements of the national primary education curriculum of Laos.

The training aims to equip around 150 Lao participants with the skills to conduct self-assessments and implement quality improvements according to primary education standards in Laos, while effectively applying new teaching methods, tools, and criteria in school management.

Under the plan, practical training and professional exchanges will be conducted concurrently in Việt Nam and Laos, focusing on three main areas: sharing Việt Nam's experience in building and operating education quality assurance systems; developing a core team of Lao educators capable of independently conducting self-assessments and quality improvements at the school level; and strengthening the exchange of learning resources, digital tools, and quality management systems.

The course exemplifies the spirit of “cooperation – sharing – mutual development” between the Vietnamese and Lao education sectors. The great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations remain a treasured legacy cultivated over generations, with educational collaboration standing out as a particularly successful area. — VNA/VNS