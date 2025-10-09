HCM City enhances public safety reporting through SOS app

HCM CITY — The “SOS An ninh trật tự – CATP HCM” (Public Security SOS – HCM City Police) mobile application allows residents to report crimes, traffic accidents, fires, and other emergencies directly to local police authorities.

Initially piloted in Phú Mỹ and Tân Phú wards, the app has brought positive results in maintaining local security and order.

Residents can download the app from Google Play or the App Store.

After installation, users can log in using their Google account and verify their identity by scanning the QR code on their Citizen Identity Card.

Login through the VNeID electronic ID system will be available in upcoming versions.

The app’s interface is designed for easy use, featuring emergency hotlines 113, 114 and 115, and quick access to relevant agencies such as firefighting units and medical facilities.

To report a crime, traffic accident, or similar incident, users simply tap the SOS or Create Report button, select the report type (e.g., traffic accident, rescue, fire warning, security issue, drug-related matter), attach photos or videos if available, specify the location and time, add a short description, and tap Submit.

Once submitted, the report is reviewed by duty officers, who coordinate with local police and relevant units to respond promptly and minimise damage.

According to the city Police, the app will continue to be expanded citywide to enhance public engagement, improve safety, and contribute to building a more secure, modern, and sustainable city.

“Five Clarities” approach to tackle traffic congestion

The city has directed departments and localities to take strong and focused measures to ease traffic congestion ahead of the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year), following the principle of “Five Clarities” — clear responsibility, clear tasks, clear results, clear deadlines, and clear coordination.

According to preliminary statistics, the city currently has 336 traffic congestion-prone locations, including 186 high-risk points, mainly concentrated in downtown areas and gateway routes such as National Highways 1, 13, 22, and 51; Bình Triệu and Phú Cường bridges; the An Phú intersection; and the Cát Lái and Bình Dương ports.

The main causes include rapidly increasing transport demand and vehicle numbers that outpace infrastructure capacity, simultaneous construction of major transport projects, and poor traffic law compliance among some residents. Road encroachment for trading and parking also remains widespread.

Bùi Xuân Cường, deputy chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, has asked agencies to prioritise addressing localised congestion spots before Tết, while implementing coordinated solutions under the “Five Clarities” principle.

Task forces will be set up to handle congestion at key locations such as the city centre, the Hà Nội Highway–Mai Chí Thọ–An Phú–Cát Lái Port corridor, the Phú Mỹ Bridge–Võ Chí Công–HCM City–Long Thành–Dầu Giây Expressway, National Highway 13–Bình Triệu Bridge, and National Highways 22 and 51.

Investors of major transport projects have been told to make up for delays caused by weather or material shortages, ensure quality control, and coordinate with traffic police to maintain safety and minimise disruption during construction.

Some key targets include completing parts of the An Phú interchange (Bridge N2 by December 31, and underpass HC1-02 by January 15, 2026); beginning work on segments of Ring Road No. 2 within October and November; and opening traffic on both eastern and western sections of Ring Road No. 3 by the end of the year.

The Mỹ Thủy interchange is expected to finish final components between late 2025 and early 2026.

Departments and local authorities have also been asked to review traffic safety around schools, adjust traffic signs and signals where needed, and carry out road maintenance.

In addition, the city will work with port operators to balance cargo throughput across terminals to reduce bottlenecks at Cát Lái Port, and restore the Bình Quới ferry service within October 2025 to improve local mobility and ease congestion in nearby areas. — VNS