Natural disasters leave 238 dead and missing, economic damages hit $1.4 billion since early this year

HÀ NỘI — Natural disasters across Việt Nam have claimed 238 lives or left people missing, injured 367 and damaged or unroofed about 258,000 houses since the start of the year up to October 9, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp said at a government meeting on Thursday on urgent measures to address the consequences of Typhoon Matmo.

More than 555,000 hectares of rice fields, crops and plantations have been submerged since early this year, with total estimated damage reaching VNĐ33.549 trillion (US$1.4 billion). Typhoon Matmo and subsequent disasters alone have left 15 people dead or missing and seven injured as of Thursday morning.

About 221,000 houses were flooded and nearly 17,000 damaged, he said, while around 23,280 hectares of rice and crops were inundated.

In terms of transportation, 66 national highway locations were blocked by landslides or flooding, and many provincial and rural roads remain deeply submerged, causing widespread traffic disruption.

Approximately 546,000 electricity customers in Thái Nguyên, Bắc Giang, Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn were affected by power outages. Power has been restored to 329,000 households, with around 217,000 still awaiting reconnection.

The Ministry of National Defence has deployed more than 11,000 officers and soldiers, along with 256 vehicles and organised four flights transporting 8.7 tonnes of relief supplies to flooded areas.

Typhoon Matmo has been one of the most severe natural disaster events in recent years, producing widespread flooding and particularly dangerous phenomena such as record-level floods, flash floods and landslides, causing extensive damage to lives, property, dike systems, reservoirs and essential infrastructure, the Deputy Minister said.

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú urged authorities to review and compile detailed assessments of the damage, particularly in localities that remain flooded or isolated, and to implement support measures promptly.

An urgent priority is to restore the operations of medical facilities and schools to ensure healthcare services for residents and allow students to return to class, he said. Tú also emphasised the need to continue mobilising contributions from organisations and individuals, as well as human and material resources, to support affected communities.

He called for the prompt allocation of financial aid directly to residents and localities to help them recover and overcome the hardships caused by the storms and floods.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said recent natural disasters have evolved in highly complex ways, with record-level floods causing severe losses of life and property and negatively affecting economic growth.

While disasters in 2024 caused losses equivalent to about 0.4 per cent of GDP, damages in 2025 are estimated at no less than 2 per cent, he said.

With prolonged flooding and the potential for further storms, the Prime Minister urged more accurate disaster forecasting, better coordination with other countries and timely, effective, targeted responses.

Ministries, sectors and forces, particularly the military and police, have been instructed to coordinate with local authorities to mobilise all available personnel and resources, using every possible means to reach isolated areas and deliver food, essential supplies and medicine to affected residents, ensuring no one suffers from hunger or cold.

Authorities must be ready to assist localities in reinforcing dikes, securing reservoirs, helping residents clean up homes and roads, and providing temporary shelter so that no one is left homeless.

The Government should provide maximum support to businesses and individuals suffering production and financial losses, particularly in agriculture, to swiftly resume and stabilise production, contributing to the achievement of Việt Nam’s 2025 economic growth targets.

Looking to the longer term, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ministry of Construction to guide localities in developing socio-economic, infrastructure and residential planning suited to increasingly abnormal conditions, and to ensure readiness and on-the-spot response capability following the 'four-on-the-spot' principle: on-site command, on-site forces, on-site materials and on-site logistics.

Recalling the solidarity and dedication shown by the armed forces and citizens in assisting affected communities, Prime Minister Chính called for timely commendations and rewards for outstanding performers, while insisting on strict action against those who failed in their duties, responded slowly, showed indifference or exploited people’s losses for personal gain. — VNS