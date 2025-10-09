Politics & Law
Home Society

Floodwaters rise in the Cầu River, inundating riverside homes

October 09, 2025 - 15:21
BẮC NINH — In recent days, prolonged heavy rain coupled with upstream flows has caused the Cầu River, which runs through Thái Nguyên and Bắc Ninh provinces as well as Hà Nội, to swell to abnormal levels, inundating residential areas along its banks.

Hundreds of officers and soldiers from the provincial Military Command, together with local militia, commune police and residents, have been mobilised to reinforce vulnerable auxiliary dykes with sandbags, bamboo stakes and waterproof tarpaulins. Round-the-clock patrols have also been deployed to deal with possible emergencies.

In some areas, floodwaters have risen more than two metres, destroying crops and property. By midday on October 9, many households remained cut off.

Many households in Hợp Thịnh Commune (Bắc Ninh Province) have been submerged in floodwaters more than three metres deep as the Cầu River rose to abnormal levels. VNA/VNS Photo
Many households in Hợp Thịnh Commune (Bắc Ninh Province) have been submerged in floodwaters more than three metres deep as the Cầu River rose to abnormal levels.
Hundreds of officers and soldiers from the provincial Military Command, together with local militia, commune police and residents, have been mobilised to reinforce vulnerable auxiliary dykes.
Residents of Ngộ Đạo Hamlet, Đa Phúc Commune, Hà Nội, move their belongings out of flooded areas.
Many households in Đồng Đạo Hamlet, Hợp Thịnh Commune (Bắc Ninh), have been severely flooded as the Cầu River rose to abnormal levels.
Only rooftops remain visible as floodwaters engulf homes.
Rising waters of the Cầu River have completely isolated Trung Giã Commune, Hà Nội.
Many households in Ngộ Đạo Hamlet, Đa Phúc Commune (Hà Nội), are submerged in floodwaters more than two metres deep.
