Hà Nội breaks ground on new $1.3-billion metro line

HÀ NỘI — Construction officially begins on Hà Nội Metro Line No.2 (Nam Thăng Long–Trần Hưng Đạo) on Thursday, marked by a groundbreaking ceremony held by the city’s People’s Committee.

The project has a total investment of more than VNĐ35 trillion (over US$1.3 billion) from the capital’s budget and ODA loans provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The metro line spans nearly 11km, including 1.94km elevated and 9km underground, with 10 stations.

Set for completion and commercial operations in 2029, this will be the third metro projects in the capital city, following Cát Linh–Hà Đông (Metro Line No.1) and Nhổn–Hà Nội Station (Metro Line No.3) that have been put to use.

The underground Hoàn Kiếm Station (C9) will link with the public park on the bank of the iconic Hoàn Kiếm Lake, integrating public transport with public spaces and architecture and heritage conservation.

An 11.3ha depot will be built in Xuân Đỉnh, serving as a hub for maintenance, repair and operations training. Notably, the Xuân Đỉnh Depot is the first transit-oriented development (TOD) model in Việt Nam, combining transport hubs with services, commerce and housing.

The Nam Thăng Long–Trần Hưng Đạo metro line is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve the environment and enhance the quality of life for residents, according to Nguyễn Cao Minh, director of the Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB).

He also highlighted Hà Nội’s commitment to complete the project on schedule, in line with the city’s green and sustainable development goals.

Hà Nội People’s Committee Deputy Chairman Dương Đức Tuấn said the project is not only a key infrastructure development but also a symbol of the city’s vision and aspiration to modernise its urban model.

He called on municipal departments, local authorities and stakeholders to coordinate closely with the project investor during implementation.

He also urged contractors to mobilise all available resources, manpower and equipment to ensure rapid, safe and high-quality construction in full compliance with regulations, meeting technical, aesthetic and schedule requirements.

Addressing the groundbreaking event, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki expressed confidence that the metro line will see significant traffic and become a symbol of Japan–Việt Nam cooperation.

The planned extension of the line to Nội Bài International Airport is highly anticipated by Vietnamese citizens, international visitors and businesspeople, said the diplomat, adding that Japan looks forward to cooperating with Việt Nam on the project.

By 2030, Hà Nội plans to develop 15 metro lines with a total length of 619km, forming a modern, high-capacity and environmentally-friendly public transport network. — VNS