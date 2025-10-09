Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Rescue efforts continue after typhoon Matmo

October 09, 2025 - 17:29
Flooding caused by typhoon Matmo has left 10 people dead and five missing as of this morning. Efforts are being continued to save people in inundated areas and provide them with essential items, but more flooding is forecast for Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh and Lạng Sơn over the next three days.

see also

More on this story

Society

PM urges joint effort to build drug-free communities

Chairing a national online conference on Thursday to implement the National Target Programme on Drug Prevention and Control until 2030, the PM said the campaign must become a long-term, collective effort involving every level of administration and every citizen.
Society

New perspectives on pneumococcal disease prevention in children: integrating clinical data, real-world practice, and expert recommendations

MSD ( Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada), in collaboration with the National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals (NICVB), organised a series of international scientific symposia under the theme “New Perspectives on Pneumococcal Disease Prevention in Children: Integrating Clinical Data, Real‑World Practice, and Expert Recommendations.”

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom