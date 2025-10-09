Rescue efforts continue after typhoon Matmo

Flooding caused by typhoon Matmo has left 10 people dead and five missing as of this morning. Efforts are being continued to save people in inundated areas and provide them with essential items, but more flooding is forecast for Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh and Lạng Sơn over the next three days.
The “SOS An ninh trật tự - CATP HCM” (Public Security SOS - HCM City Police) mobile application allows residents to report crimes, traffic accidents, fires, and other emergencies directly to local police authorities.
Hundreds of officers and soldiers from the provincial Military Command, together with local militia, commune police and residents, have been mobilised to reinforce vulnerable dykes with sandbags, bamboo stakes and waterproof tarpaulins.
Chairing a national online conference on Thursday to implement the National Target Programme on Drug Prevention and Control until 2030, the PM said the campaign must become a long-term, collective effort involving every level of administration and every citizen.
MSD ( Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada), in collaboration with the National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals (NICVB), organised a series of international scientific symposia under the theme “New Perspectives on Pneumococcal Disease Prevention in Children: Integrating Clinical Data, Real‑World Practice, and Expert Recommendations.”