Coast Guard completes coastal survey, supports fishermen in southern provinces

HCM CITY — The vessel CSB 8001 of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command has completed a three-day field survey in the coastal waters spanning from HCM City to Vĩnh Long Province.

The working delegation, led by Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, and joined by officials from the provinces of Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long, and HCM City, conducted the survey from October 7 to 9.

The survey was part of the command’s key political duties aimed at strengthening coordination with local authorities and relevant forces inside and outside the military.

The mission combined information gathering with patrol, inspection, and IUU (illegal, unreported, and unregulated) fishing control, helping to enhance cooperation and information sharing between the Coast Guard, local administrations, armed forces and residents in the region.

Findings from the trip will serve as a foundation for developing more effective measures to combat maritime crimes and reduce IUU fishing violations.

Local functional agencies and armed forces in Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long and HCM City also gained a clearer understanding of their respective maritime situations to better advise local authorities on national security, maritime safety, and anti-IUU efforts.

During the journey, the delegation also visited Côn Đảo Island, where they offered incense and flowers at the Hàng Dương Cemetery to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

They presented 143 gift packages worth a total of VNĐ391 million (US$14,820) to local Party committees, authorities, armed forces, disadvantaged fishing households and students in difficult circumstances.

They also distributed national flags, life jackets, and communication materials to fishermen, and directly conducted education and inspection activities for one cargo vessel and 35 Vietnamese fishing boats to ensure compliance with national and international fishing regulations.

All activities aboard CSB 8001 were carried out safely and in strict accordance with operational plans, ensuring the absolute safety of personnel and equipment. — VNS