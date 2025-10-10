Politics & Law
Home Society

Many villages in Bắc Ninh remain submerged in floodwaters

October 10, 2025 - 16:41
A number of places in the northern province of Bắc Ninh are flooded under vast expanses of water.
Đa Hội Village in Hợp Thịnh Commune remains submerged, making life extremely difficult for hundreds of households with thousands of people due to the lack of electricity and clean water. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

BẮC NINH — Water in the Cầu and Thương rivers rose to historic levels in the wake of Typhoon Matmo earlier this week, submerging many communes in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

A man travels by boat as the water slowly recedes. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt
Residents struggle to cope with an unprecedented flood. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Phương
Dead animals and trash float along on the water across flooded residential areas. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Phương
Hamlet 6 in Đa Hội Village, Hợp Thịnh Commune, submerged in floodwater. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt
Many families in Đa Hội Village are isolated due to the floods. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Phương
River water rose over three metres in places, submerging many houses in Đa Hội Village. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Phương
Some families have moved their livestock inside the houses to avoid the floods. — VNA/VNS Photo
Floodwaters have nearly reached the roof of many traditional-style houses in Đa Hội Village, Hợp Thịnh Commune. — VNA/VNS Photo

The people who make antiques talk

From their passion, they are tirelessly on the journey of preserving and spreading traditional cultural values. Hidden deep behind the dust of time, seemingly lifeless artifacts hold countless stories.

