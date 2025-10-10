Many villages in Bắc Ninh remain submerged in floodwaters

Construction begins on Kim Thái Industrial Cluster
|Đa Hội Village in Hợp Thịnh Commune remains submerged, making life extremely difficult for hundreds of households with thousands of people due to the lack of electricity and clean water. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt
BẮC NINH — Water in the Cầu and Thương rivers rose to historic levels in the wake of Typhoon Matmo earlier this week, submerging many communes in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.
|A man travels by boat as the water slowly recedes. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt
|Residents struggle to cope with an unprecedented flood. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Phương
|Dead animals and trash float along on the water across flooded residential areas. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Phương
|Hamlet 6 in Đa Hội Village, Hợp Thịnh Commune, submerged in floodwater. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt
|Many families in Đa Hội Village are isolated due to the floods. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Phương
|River water rose over three metres in places, submerging many houses in Đa Hội Village. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Phương
|Some families have moved their livestock inside the houses to avoid the floods. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Floodwaters have nearly reached the roof of many traditional-style houses in Đa Hội Village, Hợp Thịnh Commune. — VNA/VNS Photo