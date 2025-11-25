PM calls for international friends’ support for HCM City on development path

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on international friends to cooperate with, support, and stand side by side with Việt Nam and its HCM City on the development path.

He made the appeal while addressing CEO 500 - TEA CONNECT, a programme connecting Vietnamese and HCM City leaders with executives of large local and foreign enterprises on Tuesday.

The event, part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2025, looked to explore ways to help HCM City establish itself as an international megacity in the near future.

Participants were updated on HCM City’s development strategy for 2026–30, with a vision to 2045, as well as its key projects. They also discussed cooperation initiatives aimed at turning the southern metropolis into an international mega city in the digital era.

In his remarks, PM Chính appreciated the practical, responsible and enthusiastic contributions from international partners, along with domestic and international businesses, saying their opinions are a source of inspiration for Việt Nam on its journey to realise the two centenary goals.

Underlining Việt Nam’s development priorities and achievements over the past decades, he noted that after nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam now has diplomatic relations with 194 countries, comprehensive strategic partnerships with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and many G20 countries, and 17 free trade agreements with over 60 nations.

From a poor and war-torn country, Việt Nam has emerged as a developing one with GDP of about US$510 billion, ranking 32nd globally; per capita income of some $5,000, placing it among upper-middle-income nations; along with foreign trade and investment attraction among the 20 largest around the world.

The Government leader thanked international friends for their support and cooperation, which have helped Việt Nam obtain such achievements, stressing the spirit of “solidarity for gathering power, cooperation for gaining mutual benefits, and dialogue for enhancing trust”.

Highlighting the five development pillars of HCM City, he said that to promote these pillars, the city requires capital, infrastructure development, institutional perfection towards openness and competitiveness, high-quality human resources and smart governance.

Given this, he asked for cooperation and support from international friends during the development process of HCM City and Việt Nam as a whole.

The PM expressed his confidence that HCM City, as a regional growth nucleus and national economic and innovation hub, will make strong breakthroughs to stand on par with major global cities.

He noted that the tasks ahead are demanding but vital, expressing his belief that the city will build on its achievements, unlock resources and tap its potential to accelerate growth and make further breakthroughs, becoming a dynamic, prosperous international megacity and a source of national pride in the new era. — VNA/VNS