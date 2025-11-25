Malaysia steps up tourism promotion in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Malaysia is intensifying tourism promotion in Việt Nam with a series of familiarisation (FAM) trips designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and prepare for the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

Tourism Malaysia is organising three thematic FAM trips for Vietnamese travel agencies, media and key opinion leaders, focusing on cruise tourism, nature and cultural experiences, and urban attractions.

Amirah Nadiah Mazlan, Director of Tourism Malaysia in Việt Nam, said Việt Nam remains one of Malaysia’s key Southeast Asian markets with steady demand.

“These consecutive FAM trips reflect our strong commitment to expanding promotions, showcasing new products and enhancing air connectivity between the two countries,” she said.

From November 20–23, representatives of Ben Thanh Tourist and partners joined a FAM trip to Miri in Sarawak, following an invitation from Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture during his visit to Việt Nam earlier this year.

The delegation explored key attractions including Niah National Park, an Iban cultural village, and major city landmarks.

The trip offered Vietnamese businesses a deeper understanding of Miri’s tourism potential, ranging from eco-tourism and heritage to urban services.

Malaysia is also co-organising the “Sail with Piano Land Cruise” trip from November 30 to December 4 with international travel partners.

The programme aims to introduce Malaysia’s growing cruise tourism sector, a segment the country is actively investing in.

In addition, Tourism Malaysia teamed up with Vietjet Air to host a FAM trip from November 20-22 to mark the launch of the new Đà Nẵng – Kuala Lumpur direct route, bringing the total number of weekly flights between the two countries to 179.

The trip, arranged for 20 journalists and KOLs, showcased new attractions in Kuala Lumpur and is expected to generate strong media visibility and boost commercial cooperation.

With a flight time of just over two hours, the new route strengthens travel between two major tourism and economic hubs, supporting both leisure and MICE segments.

Improved connectivity is also expected to benefit the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, which appeals to many Vietnamese families and professionals for its safe living environment and accessible international education system.

Travel flows between the two countries continue to rise.

As of August 2025, Malaysia had welcomed 236,918 Vietnamese visitors, while Việt Nam recorded 205,601 Malaysian tourists.

Malaysia is gearing up for Visit Malaysia 2026, targeting over 47 million international visitors under the theme “Surreal Experiences”, promoting sustainable, high-quality tourism blending nature, culture and modern attractions. — VNS