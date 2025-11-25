Vietravel to exit ownership in its own airline

HÀ NỘI — Vietravel Tourism JSC has officially announced its decision to fully divest from Vietravel Airlines, a move that marks a significant shift for the company that established the airline.

The resolution for this divestment was issued recently, setting a deadline for completion before December 31.

Vietravel Airlines currently boasts a charter capital of VNĐ1.3 trillion (US$49.3 million), equating to 130 million ordinary shares. Vietravel holds 18.4 million shares, corresponding to a 14.1 per cent ownership stake.

The projected transaction value for this divestment is estimated to be less than 10 per cent of Vietravel's total assets, which were reported to exceed VNĐ3.13 trillion as of the third quarter of 2025.

The decision to withdraw from airline ownership comes after Vietravel began transferring shares to T&T Group in late 2024, effectively relinquishing control to the new partner.

At the 2025 shareholder meeting, T&T’s representatives are expected to assume leadership roles, with Đỗ Vinh Quang appointed as chairman of Vietravel Airlines.

While the identity of the buyer for the shares has not been revealed, earlier reports from Bloomberg suggested that AirAsia is in negotiations to acquire a stake in Vietravel Airlines.

AirAsia, under CEO Tony Fernandes, is seeking to penetrate the Vietnamese aviation market after previous attempts were thwarted.

Fernandes mentioned at a recent event that discussions with a single partner were progressing well, with preliminary terms nearly finalised.

For over two decades, AirAsia has tried to establish its presence in Việt Nam, making multiple attempts to strike deals with various local airlines.

The acquisition of Vietravel Airlines could significantly enhance AirAsia’s market share, improving connectivity in the region and expanding options for travellers. — BIZHUB/VNS