Việt Nam, Laos expand cooperation in technology, data, digital transformation

HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Tuesday met Saysana Sitthiphone, Lao Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications, on the sidelines of the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum in HCM City to discuss orientations for strengthening bilateral cooperation in information technology, digital infrastructure development and digital connectivity in the new period.

Sơn briefed the Lao official on new features of this year’s forum, stressing that the event serves as an important platform for dialogue on socio-economic development. Centred on the theme “Green transition in the digital era”, the Forum underscores the role of digital infrastructure in driving sustainable development and regional digital connectivity, areas of shared interest between Việt Nam and Laos.

The official emphasised that digital infrastructure forms a key pillar of overall connectivity between the two countries, alongside road, air and other economic linkages. He called on Vietnamese ministries and agencies, particularly the Ministry of Science and Technology, to work closely with relevant Lao counterparts to effectively implement signed documents and agreements.

Việt Nam, he said, stands ready to facilitate major tech enterprises such as Viettel, VNPT, FPT and others in engaging with Lao partners to operationalise cooperation programmes on digital infrastructure, digital transformation and emerging technologies.

Regarding digital human resources development, a strategic priority, Deputy PM Son affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to share experience and support Laos in training young officials in IT, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and other core technologies; building start-up and innovation ecosystems; and fostering collaboration to form green and digital transformation ecosystems as a foundation for sustainable development of young entrepreneurs in both countries.

Highlighting the importance of data infrastructure and centres, Sơn stressed Việt Nam's willingness to work closely with Laos to develop national data repositories and data centres, and enhance bilateral data connectivity. During the Lao President’s recent visit to Việt Nam, the two sides launched a cooperation programme for Việt Nam to support Laos in building a national population database, a project of strategic significance.

Việt Nam is currently implementing Project 06 on the digitalisation of population data and has recorded positive results. The Ministry of Public Security is working with ministries and sectors to develop a shared national database, scheduled for completion in 2025. Việt Nam is ready to share experience and technology, and support Laos in building its national digital data platforms, and to cooperate at regional and international forums, particularly in cybersecurity, he added.

Saysana Sitthiphone outlined ongoing cooperation activities in IT, digital transformation and science–technology between enterprises and agencies of both countries, including expert exchanges and training programmes that have strengthened Laos’ human resource capacity.

The Lao side appreciated Việt Nam's support in building scientific and technological infrastructure, developing population databases and data centres, and providing technical assistance in cybersecurity.

He proposed several cooperation priorities for the time ahead, including developing cloud and data centre infrastructure; applying AI and high-performance computing; promoting digital transformation in public services and the economy; enhancing cybersecurity capacity; and developing high-quality human resources in the digital sector. Laos hopes to continue receiving cooperation, technology transfer and training support from Vietnam to contribute to its socio-economic development. — VNA/VNS