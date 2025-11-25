Vietnam Export Promotion Forum 2025 to take place in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Export Promotion Forum 2025, scheduled for November 26 in Hà Nội, will be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to provide strategic directions for exporters as they navigate a rapidly changing global landscape.

Under the theme “Go Global – Winning Global Markets", the event is positioned as a key initiative to help Vietnamese businesses strengthen competitiveness and seize new market opportunities.

According to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), exports continue to play a central role in driving Việt Nam’s economic growth and elevating its position in global trade.

However, the business environment is undergoing profound changes with new demands as global fragmentation trends, green transition, digital transformation, post-pandemic adaptation, and increasingly stringent quality standards and supply chain transparency take hold. This forces Vietnamese businesses to restructure their export activities towards enhancing quality, increasing added value, building brands, and fostering more sustainable development.

The 2025 forum will act as a strategic dialogue platform, bringing together policymakers, experts, trade promotion organisations and businesses. Discussions will explore emerging global trade trends, practical experiences in market expansion, and ways to maximise the advantages of new-generation free trade agreements. Participants will also focus on accelerating digital transformation through big data and artificial intelligence to improve export efficiency.

Enhancing the capacity of Vietnamese firms to meet green standards now a decisive factor for entering and maintaining market share in advanced economies will be another major theme. Leading exporters will share success stories and lessons in product innovation, branding, and deepening integration into global value chains.

The event will additionally facilitate business networking and partnership development at a time when global supply chains are undergoing significant restructuring. These activities are expected to help Vietnamese enterprises strengthen adaptability, improve competitiveness and expand their global footprint.

Carrying the message “transform to lead – break through to succeed,” the forum aims to create fresh momentum for export growth and support the shift toward greener, smarter and more sustainable development, reinforcing Việt Nam’s role as a dynamic and reliable partner in international trade. — VNA/VNS