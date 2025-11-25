Hà Nội ramps up efforts to hit growth and investment targets

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Đức Trung has signed a document calling for intensified efforts to meet 2025 growth targets and lay the groundwork for double-digit expansion next year.

Under Document No 6166/UBND-TH dated November 11, issued to implement the Government’s Resolution No 86 on key tasks for the remaining months of 2025, Trung requested municipal departments and commune-level authorities to review progress, identify difficulties and promptly take action to fulfil the capital city’s socio-economic goals for this year.

The municipal People’s Committee has specifically asked for swift assessment of the impact of recent storms and floods to adjust growth scenarios accordingly, with the aim of achieving economic growth of at least 8 per cent this year and creating a foundation for two-digit growth in 2026.

Budget revenue collection must be tightened to prevent losses and achieve growth at least 25 per cent higher than planned.

Public investment disbursement must also be enhanced in the remaining months as the city aims for a 100 per cent disbursement rate.

The city will continue accelerating the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57 and the Government’s Resolution No 71, focusing on expanding the use of the national database, developing shared digital platforms and increasing the adoption and efficiency of online public services.

Priority will be given to shortening administrative procedures to launch major projects in celebration of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress on December 19. The Department of Finance is tasked with reviewing and selecting major projects eligible for groundbreaking or inauguration for this occasion.

The Department of Construction must advise the city on mechanisms to promote the transition to green mobility, including a plan to ban petrol-powered motorcycles within the Ring Road No 1 area.

Municipal authorities have also urged preparations for the coming Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays. Hà Nội will continue promoting the 'Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods' campaign, encourage consumption and ensure the supply of essential goods during the New Year and Lunar New Year celebrations. — VNS