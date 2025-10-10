Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam, DPRK news agencies sign pact to boost information sharing

October 10, 2025 - 17:49
The agreement, signed by VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang and KCNA President Kim Pyong Ho, aims to deepen and expand bilateral collaboration, with a focus on information sharing.
VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang and KCNA President Kim Pyong Ho on October 10 signed a cooperation agreement in Pyongyang, DPRK. — VNA/VNS Photo

PYONGYANG — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) signed a cooperation agreement in Pyongyang on Friday (local time), as part of the ongoing state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

The agreement, signed by VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang and KCNA President Kim Pyong Ho, aims to deepen and expand bilateral collaboration, with a focus on information sharing.

It also formalises a comprehensive cooperation framework between VNA and KCNA, covering the exchanges of information, officials and reporters, as well as potential multilateral cooperation if suitable.

On information exchange, both agencies will provide each other with free access to English-language news services and captioned photo news on topics of shared interest based on their respective ability. They can utilise and disseminate the shared content via their official websites and social media platforms. — VNA/VNS

