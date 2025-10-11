Vietnamese women honoured for charity and community service

A number of outstanding women were honoured at the fifth Patriotic Emulation Congress of the Việt Nam Women’s Union, themed "Vietnamese women united, innovating, creating and emulating to build a developed, strong and prosperous Việt Nam".

Based on the Patriotic Emulation movement -- a nationwide movement promoting dedication and hard work -- the congress highlighted the will, aspiration and determination of women across the country in the new era.

Many delegates expressed pride and their commitment to continue striving in patriotic emulation campaigns and contribute to glorifying the tradition of "Heroic, Indomitable, Loyal and Capable" Vietnamese women.

Promoting compassion and benevolence of Buddhism

Among the role models highlighted at the congress was Venerable Nun Thích Đàm Hương, abbess of Tăng Phúc Pagoda in Hàm Rồng Ward, Thanh Hóa Province.

As Head of the Social Charity Committee and the School Sponsorship Committee under the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in Thanh Hóa Province, she is dedicated to charity work, helping the disadvantaged and homeless and promoting the compassion and benevolence of Buddhism.

Every year, Venerable Nun Thích Đàm Hương, together with monks, nuns and Buddhists, actively engaged in humanitarian work such as supporting orphans, disabled children, victims of Agent Orange, assisting poor students, aiding communities affected by floods, and helping build solidarity houses with a total amount of hundreds of millions of đồng a year.

She has mobilised local Buddhists, residents and businesses to build nearly 30 solidarity houses valued at VNĐ30-50 million ($1,100-1,800) each. From 2020 to 2025, she raised more than VNĐ4 billion ($150 million) for charity activities, assisting 16,000 beneficiaries.

Currently, Tăng Phúc Pagoda sponsors five children in difficult circumstances, helping them overcome adversity and continue schooling. Since 2022, the pagoda has been organising cooking and distributing porridge for patients at Thanh Hóa Eye Hospital and Oncology Hospital.

Together with members of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in Thanh Hóa, the pagoda has supported over 30 monks and nuns studying at Buddhist schools and abroad, with funding amounting to hundreds of millions of đồng. Many have graduated with PhDs and master’s degrees and returned to serve the Sangha.

Recently, Typhoon Bualoi hit several localities, causing significant human and property losses. Guided by Buddhist principles and national tradition, Venerable Nun Thích Đàm Hương and the Sangha called on monks, nuns, Buddhists, residents, benefactors and businesses to help flood-affected communities. More than 300 gift packages were sent to people in Hàm Rồng Ward, with over 600 more prepared for other areas.

"Wherever people are in need, the pagoda will be present to help, because ‘to love others is to love oneself,’" said Venerable Nun Thích Đàm Hương.

Promoting valued culture of Khmer ethnic community

As Thanh Sơn Commune is home to a large Khmer ethnic population in Vĩnh Long Province, the Executive Committee of the Việt Nam Women’s Union in the commune has actively implemented bilingual communication campaigns in Vietnamese and Khmer, focusing on women and the environment, preserving Khmer cultural identity and encouraging women to participate in building new rural areas.

As an outstanding member of the Women’s Union in Sóc Chà A Hamlet, Trà Cú Commune, Vĩnh Long Province, Kim Thị Via Rinh consistently demonstrates unity, advocacy and guidance for women in the hamlet to follow the Party’s directives and the State’s policies and laws.

In carrying out the national target programme "Socio-economic development in ethnic groups and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period", Via Rinh, together with other members of her local union branch, has promoted practical activities to help union members and Khmer women improve their family economy and living standards.

This effort is linked with programmes such as "Women helping each other develop the economy' and 'Supporting poor women with specific targets", through which 68 poor and near-poor union member households, including 59 Khmer members, have been assisted in escaping poverty.

Via Rinh also successfully encouraged one young ethnic Khmer man to volunteer for military service this year.

In addition, Via Rinh advised the hamlet’s Women's Union head and cooperated with the commune Women’s Union to establish five clubs with 121 members, including 98 Khmer members. These clubs focus on preserving and promoting the cultural values of the Khmer ethnic group.

She also collaborated with the union branch to encourage Khmer women to attend training on household waste sorting and treatment.

To create opportunities for women union members, especially Khmer women, to learn vocational skills, improve expertise and develop family economies, Via Rinh works with the hamlet administration, women union head and relevant units to conduct several practical programmes.

These include three vocational classes: beauty, makeup and facial skin care, plastic basket weaving, and water hyacinth weaving with 106 trainees. Currently, more than 85 per cent of union members in the hamlet engaged in home-based handicraft production, using their free time to increase family income.

Via Rinh personally saves money in a piggy bank to sponsor Khmer children orphaned of their mothers in the hamlet. She also cooperates with the hamlet’s women’s union branch to sponsor three motherless children with a monthly support of VNĐ300,000 ($11) each.

Additionally, she and the union have encouraged a large number of workers, especially among the Khmer ethnic community, to participate in physical and sports activities such as aerobics, walking, badminton, and cycling to improve health. As many as 80 per cent of members joined these activities.

"I always actively join the branch’s meetings and ask members to help poor people, those in difficult circumstances and poor children eager to study, creating conditions for them to attend school regularly. I understand very well the hardships and difficulties of disadvantaged families and children in the hamlet. I will strive even harder to contribute meaningful work in the future," said Via Rinh. VNS