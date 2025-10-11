Five killed in Hà Nội house fire

HÀ NỘI — A four-storey house with a rooftop attic, tucked deep inside Alley 180 of Kim Hoa Street in Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám Ward, Hà Nội caught fire early on Saturday, killing all five members of a family.

At around 5:15 am, flames broke out in the 30-square-metre home, located in sub-alley 12, lane 17, off Alley 180 Kim Hoa Street.

Inside the house at the time were a middle-aged couple, their son and daughter-in-law and their six-year-old grandchild.

The blaze spread rapidly.

The house was built in the narrow “tube house” style, with its front entirely sealed by iron bars, leaving no escape route for those inside.

About 20 metres away, a local resident named Thành said he heard shouts for help around 5:10 am and rushed outside to find the neighbour’s house engulfed in flames.

The iron gate and glass doors on the ground floor were locked, while cries for help echoed from within.

Neighbours joined forces to break through two layers of doors and used more than 20 mini fire extinguishers.

Residents of a nearby apartment block also connected hoses to spray water, but the fire continued to rage uncontrollably.

On the ground floor, an electric bike and two petrol motorbikes fuelled the inferno, sending thick smoke and flames billowing outwards, forcing everyone to retreat.

“We could hear them crying for help, but there was nothing we could do,” Thành said.

“If the house had an emergency exit through the barred balcony, we could have placed mattresses below and helped them jump to safety,” he said.— VNS