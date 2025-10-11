Division 304 assists residents in overcoming flood damage

PHÚ THỌ — Troops and vehicles from Division 304 under Military Region 2 has continued to work closely with the Party Committee and local authorities of Bình Nguyên Commune, in the northern province of Phú Thọ, to help residents in flood-affected areas deal with the aftermath on Saturday morning.

Colonel Đinh Khắc Hùng, Commander of Division 304, directed his forces to maintain close coordination with local Party committees, authorities, police and militia units to thoroughly inspect residential areas and take proactive measures to respond to evolving situations.

He also urged units to reach out to isolated communities, ensuring no one is left without food or clothing, and to guarantee absolute safety for both personnel and equipment during operations.

He emphasised that the efforts would help local authorities and residents quickly overcome the consequences of the flooding and restore normal life.

Earlier, on Friday, a large volume of water from upstream had caused the Cà Lồ River to rise sharply, inundating extensive parts of Bình Nguyên Commune and severely affecting local livelihoods.

In response, Division 304 promptly mobilised troops and vehicles to assist the commune’s Party Committee and local authorities in supporting affected residents.

Upon arriving at the scene on Friday, officers and soldiers of Division 304 joined local forces in evacuating residents and moving their belongings, household items and crops to safe areas.

They also delivered essential supplies to families stranded by the floodwaters, helping them stabilise their living conditions as soon as possible.

By Friday afternoon, the main road linking villages to the central route was completely submerged and impassable.

Division 304 deployed Kamaz trucks to ferry residents through flooded sections and transport schoolchildren to class.

After inspecting and encouraging troops on duty, Hùng commended the officers and soldiers for their dedication and determination in overcoming hardship to support local authorities and communities in coping with the natural disaster.

With a strong sense of duty and the guiding principle “wherever the people are in need, there the soldiers will be,”the officers and soldiers of Division 304 continue to uphold the noble tradition of “Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers.”

They remain a core and pioneering force in disaster prevention, response and recovery efforts, strengthening the bond between the military and people and reinforcing the nation’s resilience. — VNS