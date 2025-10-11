People join hands to protect children in cyberspace with message "Not Alone"

HÀ NỘI — From seemingly small incidents like friend requests on social networks to acts of grooming, manipulation or online bullying, the risk of child abuse in the digital environment is present every day.

Experts and education specialists warned at the event "Cyber Day 2025 – Being Well – Being Me" held on Saturday morning in Hà Nội.

The event "Cyber Day 2025 – Being Well – Being Me" was organised by the Wellspring International Bilingual School in collaboration with the Cybersecurity and High-tech Crime Prevention Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

It is a part of the "Not Alone" campaign – an activity responding to the Hà Nội Convention – the United Nations Convention on cybercrime, to be signed in Việt Nam by the end of this month.

Wellspring International Bilingual School was selected as the pilot school and is also the first school to accompany a series of events responding to the Hà Nội Convention – the international convention on combating cybercrime hosted by Việt Nam, with the signing ceremony and high-level conference scheduled in Hà Nội for October 25-26.

Colonel Nguyễn Hồng Quân, Director of the Training Centre under the Cybersecurity and High-tech Crime Prevention Department, said that a single wrong click online can lead to unpredictable consequences.

A typical case involved a 13-year-old female student who was invited to go out by a stranger via Facebook. At 3am, police and her family found her sitting by the Red River with her boyfriend met online. Fortunately, no serious incident occurred.

In another case, a student tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills after being bullied online. Thanks to timely detection and intervention by authorities, the student was saved.

"Cyberspace is a vast knowledge repository but also harbours many risks. We cannot take away children's right to learn, but we must hold their hands safely as they enter the digital world," Quân emphasised.

He noted that acts of sexual abuse, grooming or coercion of children online were becoming increasingly sophisticated. Many offenders approach children through social platforms, gradually luring them with requests to take photos and videos, then using these to threaten, extort money or force victims to continue the acts.

Therefore, protecting children in cyberspace must begin with developing safe online habits. For social media users, especially teenagers, Quân recommended not sharing too much personal information, photos or identity documents; not clicking on strange links; only downloading apps from official sources; carefully checking website links before accessing; and setting privacy and security on social media platforms.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Tiến Cường, Head of Division No 3 under the Cybersecurity and High-tech Crime Prevention Department, said most students today live in an "information bubble" where attractive but unverified content easily leads to distorted awareness.

"Children must be equipped with knowledge, skills and the accompaniment of family and schools. Connection is the key to protecting them from the risks of kidnapping or online bullying," Cường stated.

Accompanying the campaign, Nguyễn Vĩnh Sơn, Deputy Chairman of the Wellspring International Bilingual School Education Council and General Principal of the Wellspring International Bilingual School Hà Nội, said, "Technology and artificial intelligence bring many benefits, but if uncontrolled, they can make children distant from their true emotions and disconnected from themselves."

He emphasised that adults must set an example with concrete actions.

"Only when we deeply connect with children, listen and give them trust, will they learn how to live positively and protect themselves in cyberspace. Together we will build a safe, secure, humane and happy cyberspace environment for the young generation of Việt Nam,” said Sơn. — VNS