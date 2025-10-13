More flooding, landslides possible in northeastern, north-central regions

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rain may occur in certain places in the northeastern and north-central regions on Monday afternoon and night, posing risks of flash floods, landslides, and inundation, said the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHF).

Rainfall of fifteen–thirty millimeter (mm) is predicted for the Northeast, with some areas experiencing over seventy mm, while twenty–forty mm of rain is likely in the central provinces from Thanh Hóa to Hà Tĩnh, with over eighty mm in certain places.

The NCHF also warned about heavy rainfall of more than seventy mm in three hours accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, hailstorm, and gales, in the regions.

Pointing out the possibility of flash floods on small rivers, landslides on hillsides, and inundation in low-lying, urban and industrial zones, the centre classified the disaster risk at Level one – the lowest on a five-level scale.

It recommended residents in the affected areas to closely follow weather forecasts and proactively gear up for natural disasters to ensure human and property safety. — VNA/VNS