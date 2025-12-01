Airport counter check-in only applied to passengers with checked baggage since Dec. 1

HÀ NỘI — Airport check-in counters in Việt Nam will only serve passengers with checked baggage and those requiring special assistance since Monday.

All other travellers will be required to complete the entire pre-flight process digitally, using biometric identification linked to the VNeID electronic system or via self-service kiosks at the airport.

The change follows the Directive No. 24 issued on September 13, by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, which calls for the accelerated adoption of technology solutions for citizens and businesses through the integration of biometric systems with national population data and electronic identification.

Under the directive, only passengers with checked baggage, elderly passengers, unaccompanied minors and travellers needing support may continue to use staffed check-in counters.

All remaining passengers must carry out every step, from purchasing tickets and checking in to passing through security and boarding, through biometric-enabled digital procedures using VNeID or airport self-service kiosks.

The move aims to shorten waiting times, improve accuracy through biometric verification and reduce the risk of missed flights caused by forgotten identity documents.

Authorities recommend that passengers upgrade their VNeID accounts to Level 2 authentication to access full features and minimise technical issues during check-in.

Passengers log in to VNeID using their Level 2 verified account, select “Dịch vụ khác”, and then choose “Dịch vụ hàng không”, currently available for Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet.

After selecting the carrier, passengers continue with “Check-in online”. Once they consent to data sharing, the system redirects them to the airline’s app to complete check-in and electronic know-your-customer (eKYC) verification.

At the airport, passengers simply undergo biometric scanning at security checkpoints and boarding gates. If a passenger has checked in but not completed eKYC, the system will prompt them to finish the step immediately within VNeID.

Downloading the Vietnam Airlines or Vietjet mobile apps in advance will help speed up the integration between VNeID and airline systems.

During the initial rollout, passengers are still advised to carry their national ID card or passport in case manual verification is required.

Biometric check-in may be unfamiliar for some travellers, particularly those who rarely use VNeID or face issues such as forgotten passwords, slow navigation or unstable network connections at airports.

Passengers are therefore encouraged to install and verify VNeID ahead of travel and practise the online check-in process to ensure the app functions properly.

Vietnam Airlines says it will deploy additional staff at airports during the early phase to guide passengers and ensure a smooth transition without disrupting travel schedules.

The airline also notes that online check-in applies only to domestic flights operated by the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vasco.

For passengers who have checked in but not completed eKYC, verification can be added directly via VNeID by returning to “Aviation Services”, entering the PNR or ticket number, after which the system will automatically redirect them to complete the eKYC step. — VNS