Việt Nam, Japan eye stronger labour cooperation

TOKYO – The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, organised a “Vietnam Labour Day in Japan 2025,” on November 30, bringing together representatives of Japanese ministries and sectors, employers, businesses and labour management organisations, trade unions, and outstanding Vietnamese workers living, studying and working in Japan.

The event offered a chance to honour outstanding Vietnamese workers, spotlighting growing labour cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan, which is expected to be a key pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

In his congratulatory letter to the event, Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs, Đỗ Thanh Bình, praised Vietnamese workers for their diligence, creativity, and discipline, highlighting their trustworthiness to Japanese employers.

He said he believes that the bilateral labour cooperation will be strengthened, providing more opportunities for Vietnamese workers to study and train in advanced workplaces, contributing to forming high-quality human resources for Việt Nam’s development in the future.

In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Quang Hiệu highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it aims to recognise and honour the contributions of Vietnamese workers in Japan.

He said that most Vietnamese workers are diligent, law-abiding, and contribute positively to the host country’s socio-economic development and the Việt Nam–Japan friendship.

According to the diplomat, over 450,000 Vietnamese currently live and work in Japan under various residency statuses, including trainees, specified skilled workers, engineers, and technicians. Notably, Japanese immigration statistics show that Vietnamese make up more than 70 per cent of all second-level specified skilled workers in Japan, demonstrating their leading role in skills and expertise among the foreign workforce.

Hiệu urged Vietnamese workers to continually improve their Japanese language, professional abilities, and discipline, while calling on host companies and trade unions to provide guidance and supervision to prevent violations of legal regulations.

In a congratulatory letter, Japan’s Vice Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, Nagasaka Yasumasa, highlighted that cooperation in training and accepting Vietnamese workers holds great potential and limitless.

By the end of June this year, Japan had received about 200,000 Vietnamese technical interns and 150,000 specified skilled workers, making Việt Nam the largest sending country. Many workers returning from Japan have effectively applied the knowledge and skills they acquired there.

Nagasaka stated that a law on employment-for-skill-development (ESD) has been enacted. Under this law, the ESD programme will replace the current Technical Intern Training programme from April 1, 2027, aiming to protect workers’ rights and meet Japan’s long-term labour demands. He added that the Japanese government is also working with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to create a job search platform for foreigners, providing a transparent recruitment channel for Vietnamese workers.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Vice Minister of Justice, Mitani Hidehiro, in his congratulatory letter, affirmed that Vietnam is one of Japan’s most important partners, especially following the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership level.

Kato Ryo, Director of Corps company, a host enterprise, stated that the firm currently employs over 400 foreign workers, all Vietnamese. It provides support activities for trainees, including rewards for high performers, and placing outstanding workers in key positions.

He highly valued Vietnamese workers for their diligence and dedication, adding that the firm is striving to recruit more Vietnamese labourers in the future.

Inokuchi Takeo, Chairman of the Japan–Vietnam Economic Forum (JVEF), said that since 2019 the forum has focused on skills training, improving Japanese language proficiency, and supporting long-term career guidance for Vietnamese workers. Since 2022, over 200 interns have received free Japanese lessons, with around 60 per cent achieving N4 level or higher.

At the event, Ambassador Hiệu presented certificates of commendation to 26 outstanding workers and interns, 17 host companies, and six trade unions. VNA/VNS