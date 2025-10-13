Việt Nam seeks stronger cooperation with EU, Belgium in environment, sustainable development

BRUSSELS — Acting Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng has recently met with European Union (EU) and Belgian officials in Brussels to enhance comprehensive cooperation in green growth and long-term sustainability, highlighting untapped potential in environmental and agricultural ties.

In their working session, European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy Jessica Raswall and Thắng discussed directions for collaboration in environmental protection, sustainable management and use of natural resources, ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation, waste management, circular economy development, and carbon market.

The European official praised Thắng’s visit as the first ministerial-level engagement with Việt Nam focused solely on environmental matters, underscoring the growing importance of the Việt Nam–EU partnership in global climate change action.

The EU always considers Việt Nam a key partner in Southeast Asia in promoting green growth, emissions reduction, and sustainable transitions, Raswall said.

She pointed to EU-adopted global initiatives such as water management, air pollution control, circular economy development, and notably the EU Deforestation Regulation, a major policy tool designed to ensure that products imported into the EU are produced sustainably and transparently.

Thắng affirmed Việt Nam’s high regard for the EU’s guiding role in environmental protection and sustainable development. He reiterated Việt Nam’s resolve to realise global climate commitments, including the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as announced by the Prime Minister at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

He said Việt Nam and the EU still hold untapped potential of cooperation in the environmental field, particularly in circular economy development, water resource management, and carbon market mechanisms. Thắng proposed the two sides soon build and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on environmental cooperation to establish a long-term, effective partnership framework.

Raswall welcomed this initiative and expressed readiness to support Việt Nam through experience sharing, green technology transfer, capacity building in environmental management, and green investment. Both sides agreed that enhanced environmental protection cooperation brings mutual benefits and contributes to global sustainable development goals and climate crisis response.

In a separate session, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Employment and Agriculture David Clarinval and Thắng highlighted achievements in agricultural cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, sci-tech, and workforce training.

Clarinval stressed that Belgium considers Việt Nam an important partner in Asia, proposing an early review of Belgian businesses and products which are eligible for export to the Southeast Asian nation, especially animal-origin products. The Vietnamese side noted that agricultural products of both countries are complementary rather than directly competitive, opening up broad opportunities for collaboration in green and sustainable agricultural value chains.

Thắng suggested exploring the possibility of holding a Việt Nam - Belgium agricultural business connectivity forum to boost exchanges and investments in hi-tech agriculture, circular economy, and green agricultural value chains.

Việt Nam wishes for continued Belgian support in food safety capacity building, scientific research, and the application of advanced technologies, especially in biotechnology for modern, climate-resilient agriculture, he said.

Both sides pledged to maintain regular dialogues and expand cooperation in such promising areas as green agriculture, innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable agricultural value chain development, contributing to deepening the bilateral strategic agricultural partnership.

In Namur city, Thắng also held a working session with Minister-President of Wallonia Adrien Dolimont and Walloon Minister for Agriculture, Rural Policy, Nature, Hunting, Fisheries and Forests Annie-Catherine Dalcq.

Việt Nam and Wallonia have achieved strong coordination, with over ninety Wallonia-funded projects aiding Vietnamese state management agencies, research institutes and universities in agriculture and environment.

The Walloon side reaffirmed continued support for Việt Nam in priority areas, including climate change adaptation, food safety, agricultural sci-tech, and biotechnology applications, which align with Việt Nam’s strategic orientations for agricultural and environmental development in the coming time.

The Vietnamese official praised Wallonia’s contributions to bilateral ties and expressed willingness to facilitate Walloon investments and business operations in the country, with consensus on a MoU targeting research, training and biotechnology transfers. — VNA/VNS