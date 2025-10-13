State reserves released to aid northern provinces in flood recovery

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Finance has decided to allocate supplies from the national reserves to support the northern provinces of Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn in addressing the aftermath of recent flooding.

For Cao Bằng, the ministry authorised the Department of State Reserves to deliver 600 tonnes of rice, 20 lightweight rescue tents measuring 24.5sq.m each, 400 life jackets, 300 lifebuoys, 50 inflatable rescue rafts, four generators, three sets of drilling and cutting tools, six water pumps for firefighting, and six rope-launching rescue kits to the provincial People’s Committee to promptly assist affected residents to stabilise their lives.

For Lạng Sơn, 2,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserves will be allocated to provide timely relief for people impacted by the floods.

As directed by the department, State reserves units in disaster-hit localities have maintained 24-hour operations to ensure rapid response, the absolute safety of warehouses and goods, and the preservation of adequate stock levels and quality as required.

Within a short period, two consecutive storms, Bualoi (No 10) and Matmo (No 11), struck Việt Nam, leaving widespread devastation. The circulation of Storm No 11 triggered downpours across the northern region and the north-central province of Thanh Hóa, resulting in serious flooding and isolation in many areas, particularly in Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh, Lạng Sơn, and Cao Bằng. River systems in these provinces have recorded water levels exceeding the historic highs of 2024.

As of 7am on October 13, total losses caused by floods following Storm No 11 were estimated at over VNĐ8.72 trillion (more than US$331 million). Over 12,230 houses remain inundated, according to the Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. VNA/VNS