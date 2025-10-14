Weather on Tuesday: Widespread thunderstorms in many areas

HÀ NỘI — Many areas across Việt Nam experienced scattered rain showers and thunderstorms early this morning, with localised heavy rain, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Between 7pm on Monday to 3am on Tuesday, rainfall exceeded 60mm in some places, recorded at stations such as Chợ Tràng (Nghệ An), Sơn An (Hà Tĩnh), Gia Vòng (Quảng Trị), Mô Rai (Quảng Ngãi), Cái Sao (An Giang) and Tam Thôn Hiệp (HCM City).

According to NCHMF, from early morning Tuesday until the end of Wednesday, the Red River Delta and Thanh Hóa – Hà Tĩnh provinces will have moderate rain, with widespread rainfall of 30–70mm, locally over 130mm.

The midlands and mountainous areas will have showers, rainfall of 20–40mm, locally above 80mm.

Hà Nội from Tuesday morning until end of Wednesday will have moderate rain and thunderstorms, rainfall of 30–60mm, locally over 90mm.

On Tuesday, from Quảng Trị to Quảng Ngãi, the Central Highlands, and southern regions will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 10–30mm, locally above 70mm, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms in these areas may continue for several days.

During thunderstorms, beware of tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong gusts. Localised heavy rain may cause flash floods in rivers and small streams, landslides in mountainous areas and flooding in low-lying areas.

At sea, on Tuesday morning, the Gulf of Tonkin, waters from south Quảng Trị to Quảng Ngãi, and the northwest East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) will have scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Seas from South Quảng Trị to Khánh Hòa on Tuesday will continue to have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with possible tornadoes and waves over two metres high.

Boats operating in these areas need to proactively avoid tornadoes and strong gusts.

Hà Nội will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain, including moderate showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some areas may experience heavy downpours. During thunderstorms, there is a risk of tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusty winds. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 29°C.

The northwest region will also be cloudy with rain, scattered showers, and localized thunderstorms. Winds will be light. Thunderstorms may bring tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts. Temperatures will generally range from 21°C to 28°C, with some areas reaching above 31°C.

In the northeast region, mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with showers and scattered thunderstorms. In the Delta area, moderate rain and thunderstorms are forecast, with locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will range from 21°C to 30°C.

From Thanh Hóa to Huế, skies will be mostly cloudy. The northern part will experience moderate rain and scattered thunderstorms, with some areas seeing heavy rainfall. The southern part will have showers and scattered thunderstorms, also with potential for heavy rain.

In the South Central coast, cloudy conditions will prevail, with showers and thunderstorms in some areas. The northern part of the region may see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, with localised heavy rain.

Central Highlands expect cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some areas may experience heavy rainfall. Winds will be light, and temperatures will range from 19°C to 30°C.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast across the southern region, with locally heavy rain. Similar conditions are expected in Hồ Chí Minh City, where temperatures will range from 24°C to 32°C. — VNS