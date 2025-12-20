Lifestart continues support programmes to Trà Giáp community

ĐÀ NẴNG – Australian NGO Lifestart Foundation has delivered 200 essential gift packs, including 50 bicycles, 50 electric fans, 50 blankets and 50 hampers of essential goods worth nearly VNĐ200 million (approximately US$7,700), to underprivileged students and families in the mountainous Trà Giáp Commune.

This continued support follows the NGO’s earlier emergency relief package of VNĐ104 million provided to families of scholarship students affected by severe flooding.

Trà Giáp Commune, home to the Ca Dong and Cor ethnic groups and other communities reliant on small-scale farming, is part of Lifestart Foundation’s wider commitment to supporting disadvantaged areas across central Việt Nam.

Karen Leonard OAM (Order of Australia Medal), Founder of Lifestart Foundation, said: “Through this donation, we wish to extend not only material assistance but also emotional encouragement to students and families in Trà Giáp. We hope these contributions will help them overcome challenges, stay focused on their studies and work toward a brighter future.”

Huỳnh Thị Thanh An, vice chairwoman of Đà Nẵng City’s Union of Friendship Organisations, said: “The Union highly appreciates Lifestart Foundation’s continuous commitment to community development in the city. We will continue to act as a bridge connecting local communities with international partners, bringing more meaningful projects that help improve living conditions and brighten the future for younger generations.”

Lifestart Foundation said it would launch a project to build and repair homes for highland households severely impacted by landslides and floods in early 2026. The organisation would also provide 10 additional clean water systems and further support packages, including bicycles, essential goods, blankets and electric fans, with a total estimated budget of VNĐ1 billion.

In addition, Lifestart Foundation has signed a 2025–30 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Đà Nẵng City Union of Friendship Organisations, committing $343,500 to education and medical scholarships as well as humanitarian initiatives such as clean water systems, bicycles, essential goods and warm blankets for disadvantaged students.

“Lifestart Foundation remains deeply committed to accompanying disadvantaged communities across central Việt Nam. Every project we implement is designed not only to address immediate needs but also to create long-term, sustainable value, improving quality of life, education and future opportunities for Việt Nam’s younger generations,” Leonard added.

The Australian NGO has invested more than VNĐ40 billion ($1.6 million) to support generations of disadvantaged youth in central Việt Nam through its three flagship initiatives, including the Educational Scholarship Programme, the Clean Water Project and the Housing Support Programme. VNS