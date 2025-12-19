Village elders, heads safeguard security along Việt Nam-Laos border

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Border Guard Command of the central province of Quảng Trị organised a conference in Đông Hội ward from December 16-19, to disseminate legal documents and discuss border-related issues with 50 village elders, village heads, and other reputable figures living along the Việt Nam-Laos border area.

According to Senior Colonel Trịnh Thanh Bình, Deputy Commander of the Quảng Trị Military Command, the event aimed to raise awareness and a sense of responsibility among these key community figures in observing the law, as well as in managing and protecting national sovereignty and border security.

He said the programme helped participants gain a thorough understanding of legal documents concerning the Việt Nam-Laos border, and enabled them to continue playing a pivotal role in public outreach and encouraging locals to comply with the law, maintain security and order, and strengthen solidarity and special friendship between the two countries. These efforts contribute to building a peaceful, friendly, and cooperative border with sustainable development.

The provided information closely reflected the current situation and practical requirements of border management and protection, including cooperation in combating crime and countering hostile forces seeking to undermine unity between the two sides. The content was comprehensive, well-integrated, and in-depth.

Participants also actively shared views, highlighting difficulties and challenges encountered in raising awareness among border communities, while exchanging practical experience gained in implementation.

As part of the programme, the delegates paid tribute at the Hồ Chí Minh temple and memorials to fallen heroes, visited the grave of General Võ Nguyên Giáp, and toured historical sites and local landmarks. — VNA/VNS