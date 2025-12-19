Deputy PM pays pre-Christmas visit to Bắc Ninh Diocese

BẮC NINH — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà visited and extended Christmas greetings to Bắc Ninh Diocese in the northern province of Bắc Ninh on Friday.

Deputy PM Trà updated the diocese on Vietnam’s socio-economic progress, stressing that despite challenges this year, the macro-economy has remained stable with growth rates outperforming global and regional peers. She noted that political security and social order have been preserved, national defence strengthened, and external relations expanded, further elevating Việt Nam’s international standing.

She pointed to key policies issued by the Party, State and Government, including the reorganisation of administrative units and the rollout of a streamlined two-tier local administration model designed to operate more efficiently, stay closer to the people, and better address their needs. These accomplishments, she said, were partly thanks to the active involvement of the Catholic community, including Bishop Đỗ Quang Khang, clergy and followers in Bắc Ninh Diocese, who have collaborated closely with local authorities and mass organisations to promote adherence to the Party's guidelines and the State' laws.

Reaffirming the Party's and the State’s consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion, Trà expressed her hope that Bắc Ninh Diocese, along with its priests, dignitaries, and followers, will continue fostering unity, upholding traditions, and spreading these values throughout the community to support a peaceful life for all, including religious followers.

For his part, Bishop Khang confirmed the diocese’s commitment to encouraging Catholic followers to strictly follow the Party's guidelines, the State's policies and laws, as well as local regulations, while working alongside authorities and people from all walks of life to build a stronger and more prosperous homeland. — VNA/VNS