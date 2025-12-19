HCM City breaks ground on high-quality care, examination, treatment centre

HCM CITY — The top-tier Thống Nhất Hospital in HCM City on Friday broke ground on a high-quality care, examination, and treatment centre for State officials.

The 10-storey building project with a total investment of VNĐ786 billion (US$29.8 million) will be built on a 32,200sq.m site.

It is scheduled for completion by 2027.

It is one of 234 major projects and key works that had ground-breaking, inauguration, or technical traffic opening ceremonies simultaneously on Friday morning in celebration of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lê Đình Thanh, director of the hospital, said that the project demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing high quality services for the examination and treatment of staff and the public.

When completed and put into operation, the centre will meet the Ministry of Health’s infrastructure requirements for a top-tier and high-tech specialised hospital, Thanh said.

It will service the specialised and high-tech medical needs of high-ranking officials of the Party and State, he said.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng, deputy chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said that the project is a part of the city’s efforts to develop its healthcare system towards a modern, specialised, and integrated direction and affirm its position as a major medical centre in the country.

He hoped that the project will help improve the capacity for specialised medical examination and treatment and meet the requirements for high-quality care and treatment for Party and State leaders and managers as well as better serve the medical needs of residents.

He requested the investor, consulting units, construction contractors, and supervisors to uphold a high sense of responsibility and strive to complete the project on schedule. — VNS