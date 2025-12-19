Quảng Trị Province breaks ground on Hướng Phùng 1 wind power plant

​

​QUẢNG TRỊ — Vietnam Electricity (EVN), in coordination with the Quảng Trị Provincial People’s Committee, held a ground breaking ceremony on December 19, for the Hướng Phùng 1 Wind Power Plant in Hướng Phùng Commune.

The project has a designed capacity of 30 MW, comprising six turbines of 5 MW each, with an expected annual output of around 88.55 GWh. With a total investment of nearly VNĐ1.130 trillion đồng, the plant is developed by Power Generation Corporation 2.

Once operational, it will supply clean energy to the national grid, help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create new opportunities for local socio economic growth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Bảo emphasised the significance of launching major projects nationwide to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress. He said the ground breaking of Hướng Phùng 1 marks an important step in strengthening Quảng Trị’s energy infrastructure and reflects the province’s ambition for rapid and sustainable development.

With abundant and stable wind resources, Quảng Trị is considered highly suitable for renewable energy projects. The development of Hướng Phùng 1 is a concrete step in advancing the province’s clean energy strategy, contributing to national energy security and Việt Nam’s emission reduction commitments.

Local authorities pledged to work closely with the investor and relevant agencies to resolve any obstacles during implementation, ensuring a transparent and favourable investment environment so the project progresses on schedule, safely and efficiently.

Provincial leaders also urged Power Generation Corporation 2 and construction units to mobilise resources, comply strictly with legal regulations and prioritise social welfare to ensure benefits are shared among the State, enterprises and local residents. VNS