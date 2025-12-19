Work starts on Gia Bình Airport–Hà Nội connecting road

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee, in coordination with Sun Group, officially broke ground on a road project connecting Gia Bình Airport with the capital city of Hà Nội on Friday.

The route spans 13.55 kilometres, with a total investment of approximately US$1.25 billion.

Launched amidst a nationwide wave of inaugurations and groundbreakings for 234 projects commemorating the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day and welcoming the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Gia Bình Airport–Hà Nội connecting road project includes 7 kilometres of newly constructed roadway and 6.55 kilometres running concurrently with existing expressways, which will be upgraded and expanded to a width of 120 metres. The total land-use area is approximately 289.87 hectares.

The project comprises several key components. The newly built 7-kilometre section, with a width of 120 metres, begins at the boundary connecting to Bắc Ninh Province and ends at the interchange linking the Hà Nội–Lạng Sơn Expressway with the Hà Nội–Thái Nguyên Expressway/Ring Road 3. The upgraded 6.55-kilometre section runs along the Hà Nội–Thái Nguyên Expressway/Ring Road 3, connecting from the first section to the Tứ Liên Bridge access interchange. The route passes through Thuận An, Phú Đông, Thủ Lâm, and Đông Anh (Hà Nội), as well as Từ Sơn and Phú Khê wards in Bắc Ninh province.

In addition, the project will include the construction of two direct ramp connections from the Hà Nội–Thái Nguyên Expressway/Ring Road 3 to the Tứ Liên Bridge access road. Each ramp will feature three lanes, a width of 14 metres and a length of 2.5 kilometres, facilitating direct connectivity between Gia Bình Airport and Tứ Liên Bridge.

The project is being implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) model by a consortium comprising the Công Thanh Transport Construction and Investment Joint Stock Company and Cát Bà Sun Limited Liability Company, a member of Sun Group.

Alongside the section within Hanoi, the segment passing through Bắc Ninh province is also being developed under the PPP model. This section has a main alignment length of approximately 27.766 kilometres. The main roadway is designed to expressway standards with 10 motorised lanes and a design speed of 120 km/h. Parallel service roads running along both sides of the main route will feature four lanes with a maximum design speed of 80 km/h. The preliminary investment for this section is estimated at approximately $2 billion.

The project is undergoing legal procedures to enable early implementation. The Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee has assigned the consortium of the Công Thanh Transport Construction and Investment Joint Stock Company and Cẩm Phả Sun Limited Liability Company, a Sun Group affiliate, to prepare the project’s feasibility study report.

Once completed, the entire Gia Bình Airport–Hà Nội connecting road is expected to reach a total length of approximately 41.316 kilometres, with a combined investment of around $3.16 billion. The project will serve as a vital transport artery at the northeastern gateway of the capital, forming the shortest and most modern route connecting Gia Bình Airport to central Hà Nội. It will contribute to completing Hà Nội’s external transport infrastructure network, easing pressure on Nội Bài International Airport, and opening up new socio-economic development space for the capital’s gateway area.

From this point, a new strategic transport axis is taking shape, linking the country’s political and administrative centre with the culturally rich Kinh Bắc region. Along both sides of the corridor, modern urban developments with integrated ecosystems are expected to emerge, alongside the formation of smart logistics hubs, creating momentum for socio-economic growth across the region.

The commencement of work on the Gia Bình Airport–Hà Nội connecting road marks the initial step in the strategy to develop a second airport gateway linking the capital to its core urban centre, creating new growth momentum for the Red River Delta. The route is expected to become a symbolic representation of a modern and forward-looking Việt Nam, ready to welcome international partners and visitors.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Quang Huy, Chairman of Sun Group Northern Region, emphasised: “The road connecting Gia Bình Airport with the capital city of Hà Nội has been studied and implemented with a long-term vision, opening up new development space for the region. Sun Group is committed to mobilising maximum resources and adopting advanced design, technical and construction solutions to ensure progress, quality, safety and investment efficiency for the project.” — VNA/VNS