VNA Media, GOADS Media launch mobile digital news 

HÀ NỘI — The Digital Content and Communications Centre (VNA Media) under the Vietnam News Agency and GOADS Media Technology Company, part of VRI Media Group, on Friday signed a strategic cooperation agreement to deploy an innovative communications model known as the “Mobile digital news station”.

The partnership marks a new phase in the distribution of official information in Việt Nam.

Under the agreement, daily updated multimedia news produced by VNA Media will be displayed across GOADS’ LedBike network, including smart LED screens mounted on ride-hailing motorbikes.

Designed to meet the fast and reliable information needs of busy urban residents, the model offers a new communications channel while also enabling content providers to measure effectiveness and manage campaigns, allowing strategies to be evaluated and adjusted more flexibly and efficiently.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Lê Xuân Thành, Director of VNA Media, said the cooperation represented an important step in the Vietnam News Agency’s digital transformation.

He said that the initiative takes journalism beyond traditional formats, using mobile platforms to turn city streets into a large-scale multimedia information distribution channel, with the aim of ensuring public access to official news and contributing to a transparent information society.

Việt Nam currently has around 75 million motorbikes in circulation, including nearly one million ride-hailing vehicles. Given the country’s traffic characteristics, the model is seen as having strong potential for expansion.

Nguyễn Văn Hưng, General Director of GOADS Media, said the LedBike system, with its flexible mobility and high-definition LED displays, was evolving from an advertising platform into mobile newspapers delivering timely and authoritative news from VNA Media directly to the public.

He said the initiative was a combination of digital out-of-home technology and social communication responsibility.

The “Mobile digital news station” is set to come into operation immediately after the signing of the agreement, creating a new and effective information channel in major cities. The partners aim to deploy more than five thousand vehicles by 2026 and reach at least thirty thousand by 2030 in Hà Nội, HCM City, and other urban areas. — VNS